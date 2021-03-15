Now Wyandotte County Seniors Over 65 Can Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

En Wyandotte County las personas mayores de 65 son eligibles para las vacunas COVID-19

New Mass Vaccine Facility Opens in Western Wyandotte County

Calling all Wyandotte County seniors! The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) is now scheduling seniors age 65 and older who live in the County for COVID-19 vaccinations. Highest priority will be given for seniors who live in zip codes 66101, 66102, and 66105.

What is the Vulnerability Index?

Vaccine zip code prioritization is based on the County’s COVID-19 Vulnerability Index, developed by the UGPHD in partnership with Dr. Jason Glenn, Associate Professor with the Department of History and Philosophy of Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The UGPHD developed this tool to help make vaccine distribution more equitable and help prioritize vaccines for residents at higher risk of exposure to the virus and serious illness or death from COVID-19. The Index prioritizes based on zip codes in which many residents do not have health insurance, and where there have been the highest number of COVID-19 cases. This helps ensure that the people in most critical need of the vaccine are given priority.

Seniors in Wyandotte County who want to be vaccinated must fill out the UGPHD’s Vaccine Interest Form. The survey can be found online at ughealth.info/vaccine, or by going to wycokck.org/COVID-19 and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccines. From there, click on the large button that says “Fill Out the Vaccine Interest Form”. The form is available in both English and Spanish.

No internet? No problem! For those without an internet connection, please call 3-1-1 for assistance in filling out the form. Once you have filled out the form, you’ll receive updates as to when you are eligible for a vaccine, how to make an appointment, etc.

New Vaccination and Testing Site Now Open

A mass vaccination facility near the Legends is now open in Western Wyandotte County, in addition to the central location at 78th and State Ave. Both of these mass vaccination sites offer vaccines by appointment only, Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 3 PM. They also offer saliva testing kits, which are available Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 3 PM, on a walk-in basis.

West Location

10500 Parallel Parkway (former Best Buy facility)

Kansas City, KS 66109

Central Location

7836 State Ave (former Kmart facility)

Kansas City, KS 66112



East Location

Coming soon!

The UGPHD is working to finalize an agreement with an East location as soon as possible. Pending a final Memorandum of Agreement, an East location is tentatively set to open in March. More information on that location will be coming soon.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations in Wyandotte County visit ughealth.info/vaccine, or call 3-1-1. For updates on COVID-19 in Wyandotte County visit wycokck.org/COVID-19.