Faith moves Cabral to help others find God

Dos Mundos Women’s History Month honoree Jessica Cabral has found her life’s purpose: to help others get close to God and find happiness through him.

Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Cabral works as the director of religious education at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Kansas City, Kansas.

“It is an honor to work helping the community,” she said. “I feel so happy because I can help families, children and young people to get close to God and their faith.”

Faith is one of the most important parts of Cabral’s life. It is her everything, she said.

“Thanks to my faith, I have overcome different tests in life and … (gotten) to where I am today,” she said.

Another important part of Cabral’s life is her family.

“My family is my treasure,” she said. “I have a friendship with my parents. I like to enjoy my brother, my sister-in-law and my nephews. They are a blessing. My friends are all an important part of my life. They are always supporting me.”

Being a Latina also is a blessing to Cabral.

“I feel blessed to be able to speak two languages and … (love) two cultures,” she said. “I like to help people even with the simplest thing.”

Cabral was nominated as a Women’s History Month honoree for her dedication to and work with the community.

“I wasn’t expecting this nomination,” she said. “I feel that what I do is part of my life. I have not done it because I want some sort of recognition, so being nominated is a nice surprise.”

To honor Women’s History Month, Cabral has a message to women in the Hispanic community.

“Appreciate yourself,” she said. “Love yourself and try to help others.”

La fe mueve a Cabral a ayudar a otros a encontrar a Dios

Una de las homenajeadas de Dos Mundos por el Mes de la Mujer, Jessica Cabral, ha encontrado el propósito de su vida: ayudar a otros a acercarse a Dios y encontrar la felicidad a través de él.

Nacida en Chihuahua, México, Cabral trabaja como directora de educación religiosa en Blessed Sacrament Parish en Kansas City, Kansas.

“Es un honor trabajar ayudando a la comunidad”, dijo. “Me siento muy feliz porque puedo ayudar a familias, niños y jóvenes a acercarse a Dios y su fe”.

La fe es una de las partes más importantes de la vida de Cabral. Es su todo, dijo.

“Gracias a mi fe, he superado diferentes pruebas en la vida y … (he llegado) a donde estoy hoy”, dijo.

Otra parte importante de la vida de Cabral es su familia.

“Mi familia es mi tesoro”, dijo. “Tengo una amistad con mis padres. Me gusta disfrutar de mi hermano, mi cuñada y mis sobrinos. Son una bendición. Mis amigos son todos una parte importante de mi vida. Siempre me están apoyando”.

Ser latina también es una bendición para Cabral.

“Me siento bendecida de poder hablar dos idiomas y … (amar) dos culturas”, dijo. “Me gusta ayudar a la gente incluso con lo más simple”.

Cabral fue nominada como homenajeada en el Mes de la Mujer por su dedicación y trabajo con la comunidad.

“No esperaba esta nominación”, dijo. “Siento que lo que hago es parte de mi vida. No lo he hecho porque quiero algún tipo de reconocimiento, así que ser nominada es una agradable sorpresa”.

Para honrar el Mes de la Mujer, Cabral tiene un mensaje para las mujeres de la comunidad hispana.

“Apreciate a ti mismo”, dijo. “Ámate a ti mismo y trata de ayudar a los demás”.