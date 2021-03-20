Negrete works to help Hispanics become civically engaged

By Angie Baldelomar

Wanting to be at the table where decisions were made was the driving force in Aude Negrete’s career.

Born and raised in Mexico City, Negrete was raised in a “bilingual and bicultural environment,” she recalled. She credited that with sparking her interest in public service and politics.

“That really opened my eyes to just how different people live,” Negrete said. “(It) helped me understand more about people – how we live so differently, yet we are similar at the same time.”

When she was 14, Ne-grete’s family moved to the Kansas City area. She attended the University of Kansas, where she got a degree in political science, international studies and Spanish.

Negrete works for the Kansas governor’s office as the executive director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latin American Affairs Commission, which connects legislators and the governor’s office with the Hispanic community across the state.

“We’re very much the link between Topeka and the rest of the state when it comes to Latinos,” she said.

The favorite part of Negrete’s job is empowering Latinos. Her office oversees helping the community become civically engaged. The office’s work ranges from teaching Latinos how to connect with elected officials to teaching them how to run for office.

“Seeing a person go from feeling like there is no way to make a difference to realizing their power and connecting with others to taking part in leadership is my favorite because that is how our communities get better representation,” Negrete said.

For the longest time, the Hispanic community nationwide has been labeled as a “sleeping giant” with the power to do a lot of things, but not enough Hispanics are civically engaged. Negrete is slowly seeing that change in Kansas.

“We’re creating a better representation at the state level,” she said.

A mother of two, Negrete’s second child was born during the pandemic, so she knows firsthand the struggles Kansas families are facing during the pandemic and encourages them to keep going.

“It has been so challenging, but we’re all going through it,” she said. “Don’t feel discouraged.”

Lastly, Negrete advises young Hispanics to find a mentor.

“It’s so important to have a mentor,” she said. “So find mentors that inspire you to think about where you want to be and find that mentorship, and I say this all the time, we are not leaders unless we are helping guide those that are coming up (after) us.”

Negrete trabaja para ayudar a los hispanos a participar cívicamente

El deseo de estar en la mesa donde se toman las decisiones fue la fuerza impulsora en la carrera de Aude Negrete.

Nacida y criada en la Ciudad de México, Negrete se crió en un “ambiente bilingüe y bicultural”, recordó. Ella le atribuyó a eso el mérito de haber despertado su interés en el servicio público y la política.

“Eso realmente me abrió los ojos a lo diferente que vive la gente”, dijo Negrete. “(Me) ayudó a comprender más sobre las personas: cómo vivimos de manera tan diferente, pero al mismo tiempo somos similares”.

Cuando tenía 14 años, la familia de Negrete se mudó al área de Kansas City. Asistió a la Universidad de Kansas, donde obtuvo una licenciatura en ciencias políticas, estudios internacionales y español.

Negrete trabaja para la oficina de la gobernadora de Kansas como directora ejecutiva de la Comisión de Asuntos Hispanos y Latinoamericanos de Kansas, que conecta a los legisladores y la oficina de la gobernadora con la comunidad hispana en todo el estado.

“Somos en gran medida el vínculo entre Topeka y el resto del estado cuando se trata de latinos”, dijo.

La parte favorita de su trabajo es empoderar a los latinos. Su oficina supervisa ayudar a la comunidad a participar cívicamente. El trabajo de la oficina abarca desde enseñar a los latinos cómo conectarse con los funcionarios electos hasta enseñarles cómo postularse para un cargo.

“Ver a una persona pasar de sentir que no hay manera de hacer una diferencia a darse cuenta de su poder y conectarse con otros a participar en el liderazgo es mi favorito porque así es como nuestras comunidades obtienen una mejor representación”, dijo Negrete.

Durante mucho tiempo, la comunidad hispana en todo el país ha sido etiquetada como un “gigante dormido” con el poder de hacer muchas cosas, pero no hay suficientes hispanos comprometidos cívicamente. Negrete está viendo eso cambiar lentamente en Kansas.

“Estamos creando una mejor representación a nivel estatal”, dijo.

Madre de dos, el segundo hijo de Negrete nació durante la pandemia, por lo que conoce de primera mano las dificultades que enfrentan las familias de Kansas durante la pandemia y las alienta a seguir adelante.

“Ha sido un gran desafío, pero todo esto pasará”, dijo. “No se desanimen”.

Por último, Negrete aconseja a los jóvenes hispanos que busquen un mentor.

“Es muy importante tener un mentor”, dijo. “Así que busquen mentores que los inspiren a pensar en dónde quiere estar y encuentren a esa persona, y digo esto todo el tiempo, no somos líderes a menos que estemos ayudando a guiar a los que vienen (después) de nosotros”.