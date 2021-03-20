Westside residents protesting redevelopment project at 29th and Belleview

By Angie Baldelomar

Residents of 29th and Belleview Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, are protesting against a new rezoning development in the area.

The 29 Belle Townhomes Project plans to build nine townhomes within the next three months on 29th and Bellevue Avenue in the Westside, a primarily Hispanic neighborhood.

“We don’t want this in our neighborhood,” said Kathy Tinoco, a longtime Westside resident whose family has lived across the street from where the new development would be since 1965.

Tinoco is leading the efforts to express residents’ concerns, claiming the developers are using “shady” practices to get their redevelopment approved.

“The developer did not do his due diligence,” she said.

Tinoco said the developer’s effort to reach out to neighbors before proposing the project was lackluster. The developer was expected to send out notices for a meeting to houses within a 300-foot radius of the building. But Tinoco and her brother, Rafael Cervantes, said the notices were sent out only in English and not to all who should have gotten it.

“You’re not taking the steps necessary to properly inform everyone that lives within 300 feet of this development,” said Cervantes, who lives in the house across the street from the new development. “You’re not doing that. That’s not happening.”

Although the project officially started at the beginning of December 2020, Cervantes learned about the development after a letter addressed to his deceased mother arrived at the house in late January, he said.

The letter said there would be a meeting with the City Planning Commission at 9 a.m. on March 2 via Zoom. Cervantes is off on Tuesdays, so he attended that meeting. But he knows that is not the case for many neighbors.

“It’s like, the way that they’re doing this, it just seemed like it was being really sneaky,” Cervantes said of meetings being set up at times that might not work for most of the working people in the neighborhood. “How are you going to hear feedback from concerned citizens if they’re not able to attend?”

The March 2 meeting with the City Planning Commission was postponed to May 4.

Tinoco and Cervantes started a social media campaign and on Feb. 22 organized neighbors for a protest. They also started a petition to stop the project. The petition already has 80 signatures, Tinoco said.

Tinoco has tried contacting City Council members Eric Bunch and Katheryn Shields. Almost a month later, she still has not received a reply.

“To this day, not one peep, not a reply, no response to my concerns, even just to acknowledge (they) received (them),” she said. “It’s such a slap in the face to the citizens of Kansas City – good, taxpaying citizens that put these people in office, (people) that think that, maybe that if we stay quiet, that it will just go away, and we’ll stop bothering them.”

Tinoco said they would like for someone to at least acknowledge their concerns, which include a raise in taxes, traffic and crime.

Caleb Buland, who is overseeing development for the project, told Fox 4 News that his company, Exact Architects, welcomes the discussion and wants to talk to residents.

“We will talk to the council members, we will talk to the neighborhood leaders and we will try and understand how to make it a collaborative process that, at the end of the day, (is) putting (together) some really cool new housing options,” Buland told Fox 4 News.

Developers were hosting a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday (March 16). Tinoco and Cervantes planned to attend, hoping their concerns would be heard and addressed, they said.

Residentes del Westside protestan por el proyecto de reurbanización en 29th y Belleview

Los residentes de 29th y Belleview Avenue en Kansas City, Missouri, están protestando contra un nuevo desarrollo de rezonificación en el área.

El Proyecto 29 Belle Townhomes planea construir nueve casas adosadas en los próximos tres meses en 29th y Bellevue Avenue en el Westside, un vecindario principalmente hispano.

“No queremos esto en nuestro vecindario”, dijo Kathy Tinoco, una residente de Westside desde hace mucho tiempo cuya familia ha vivido al otro lado de la calle de donde estaría el nuevo proyecto desde 1965.

Tinoco está liderando los esfuerzos para expresar las preocupaciones de los residentes, afirmando que los desarrolladores están utilizando prácticas “turbias” para que se apruebe su remodelación.

“El constructor no hizo su debida diligencia”, dijo. Tinoco dijo que ellos no hicieron el esfuerzo para llegar a los vecinos antes de proponer el proyecto fue mediocre. Se esperaba que ellos enviaran avisos para una reunión a las casas dentro de un radio de 300 pies del edificio. Pero Tinoco y su hermano, Rafael Cervantes, dijeron que los avisos se enviaron sólo en inglés y no a todos los que deberían haberlos recibido.

“No están tomando las medidas necesarias para informar adecuadamente a todos los que viven a menos de 300 pies de este desarrollo”, dijo Cervantes, quien vive en la casa al otro lado de la calle del nuevo desarrollo. “No estás haciendo eso. Eso no está sucediendo”.

Aunque el proyecto comenzó oficialmente a principios de diciembre de 2020, Cervantes se enteró del proyecto luego de que una carta dirigida a su madre fallecida que llegara a la casa a fines de enero, dijo.

La carta decía que habría una reunión con la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad a las 9 a.m. del 2 de marzo a través de Zoom. Cervantes está libre los martes, por lo que asistió a esa reunión. Pero sabe que ese no es el caso de muchos vecinos.

“Es como, la forma en que están haciendo esto, parecía que quieren esconder algo”, dijo Cervantes sobre las reuniones que se están organizando en momentos que podrían no funcionar para la mayoría de los trabajadores del vecindario. “¿Cómo va a escuchar los comentarios de los ciudadanos preocupados si ellos no pueden asistir?”

La reunión del 2 de marzo con la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad se pospuso hasta el 4 de mayo.

Tinoco y Cervantes iniciaron una campaña en las redes sociales y el 22 de febrero organizaron una protesta de vecinos. También iniciaron una petición para detener el proyecto. La petición ya tiene 80 firmas, dijo Tinoco.

Tinoco ha intentado ponerse en contacto con los miembros del Concejo Municipal Eric Bunch y Katheryn Shields. Casi un mes después, todavía no ha recibido respuesta.

“Hasta el día de hoy, ni un pío, ni una respuesta a mis preocupaciones, ni nada, ni siquiera para reconocer que las recibieron”, dijo. “Es una bofetada para los ciudadanos de Kansas City, buenos ciudadanos que pagan impuestos que ponen a estas personas en el cargo, (personas) que piensan que, tal vez, si nos quedamos callados, simplemente desapareceremos y dejaremos de molestarlos”.

Tinoco dijo que les gustaría que alguien al menos reconociera sus preocupaciones, que incluyen un aumento en los impuestos, el tráfico y la delincuencia.

Caleb Buland, quien supervisa el desarrollo del proyecto, le dijo a Fox 4 News que su compañía, Exact Architects, da la bienvenida a la discusión y quiere hablar con los residentes.

“Hablaremos con los miembros del concejo, hablaremos con los líderes del vecindario y trataremos de entender cómo convertirlo en un proceso colaborativo que, al final del día, (está) armando algunas viviendas nuevas realmente interesantes opciones”, dijo Buland a Fox 4 News.

Los desarrolladores estaban organizando una reunión a las 5 p.m. el martes (16 de marzo). Tinoco y Cervantes planeaban asistir, con la esperanza de que sus preocupaciones fueran escuchadas y atendidas, dijeron.