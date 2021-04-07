Voces Consulares

Virtually a year ago, when we were barely learning how to deal with the SARS-COV2 virus, those who were considered essential workers in industries like food processing, agriculture, retail and food preparation, continued to work with dignity and resilience to provide us all with the basic services that we used to take for granted.

Among many of them, there were Mexicans, persons of Mexican and Hispanic descent that, in part because of their migratory status, language barriers, lack of familiarity with the medical system or given the nature of their jobs, were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

That is why it has been very satisfactory for the Consulate of Mexico to have held, last Tuesday, March 30, the first vaccination clinic against COVID-19 in collaboration with Truman Medical Centers – University Health, benefitting 210 people (112 women and 98 men) mostly Hispanic, who received their first dose of the Pfizer variant.

It is a recognition of those who in the midst of the pandemic kept pushing through the best or their possibilities, contributing with their work both to the support of their families as well as to the communities that call home in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

This vaccination clinic has been one of multiple actions of the consulate’s work team and the Window for Health Services (VDS) to provide a safe space for those who face difficulties and, at the same time, to invite our community to overcome doubts or fears, and to get vaccinated when they have a chance.

Preventing diseases and promoting health care for Mexicans abroad are part of the services available through the consulate›s VDS, established just over ten years ago in alliance with Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, which during these critical months, continues to provide service, referral and follow-up of cases, for the benefit of hundreds of people who would otherwise have little access to medical care.

A little over a year after the first cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kansas and Missouri, and the current pandemic was declared, I thank Dos Mundos for opening this space to communicate with you all, from the Consulate of Mexico.

From here we will continue to contribute so that the valuable work and determination of Mexican men and women in this region be duly acknowledged.

Hace prácticamente un año, cuando apenas aprendíamos cómo enfrentar al virus SARS-COV2 en nuestra región, muchas personas consideradas trabajadoras esenciales en sectores como plantas empacadoras de alimentos, agricultura, restaurantes y comercio continuaron laborando con dignidad y resiliencia para proveer servicios básicos que hasta entonces dábamos por sentados.

Entre estas personas había mexicanos, hispanos, latinos que fueron afectados de manera desproporcionada por COVID-19, debido a la naturaleza de sus trabajos en lugares concurridos, su condición migratoria, barreras lingüísticas o falta de conocimiento del sistema de salud.

Por eso ha sido muy satisfactorio para nosotros en el Consulado de México haber realizado, el pasado martes 30 de marzo, la primera clínica de vacunación contra COVID-19 en colaboración con Truman Medical Centers – University Health, en beneficio de 210 personas (112 mujeres y 98 hombres) en su mayoría hispanas, que recibieron su primera dosis de la variante Pfizer.

Se trata de un reconocimiento a quienes en medio de la pandemia se han esforzado al límite de sus capacidades, contribuyendo con su trabajo tanto al sostén de sus familias como a las comunidades que consideran su hogar en la zona metropolitana de Kansas City.

La clínica en el consulado ha sido una de múltiples acciones de nuestro equipo de trabajo y la Ventanilla de Salud (VDS) para proveer un espacio seguro a quienes enfrentan dificultades y, al mismo tiempo, para invitar a nuestra comunidad a vencer dudas o temores, y a vacunarse cuando tengan oportunidad.

Prevenir enfermedades y promover el cuidado de la salud de mexicanos en el exterior forman parte de los servicios disponibles a través de la VDS del consulado, establecida hace poco más de diez años en alianza con Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center y que en estos meses críticos continúa su labor de atención, referencia y seguimiento de casos en beneficio de cientos de personas que de otra manera tendrían escasas posibilidades de atención médica.

A poco más de un año de haberse registrado los primeros casos de COVID-19 en Kansas y Missouri, y de declararse la actual pandemia, agradezco a Dos Mundos la apertura a este espacio para comunicarnos con ustedes desde el Consulado de México.

Desde aquí seguiremos contribuyendo para que se reconozca debidamente y en todo su valor el trabajo y la determinación de mexicanas y mexicanos en esta región.