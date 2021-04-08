New mural at Kauffman School features work of area artists

By Angie Baldelomar

Area artists Isaac Tapia and Rodrigo “Rico” Alvarez have unveiled a new mural at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The mural — part of a five-mural project commissioned to Spray KC — features Cesar Chavez, Claudette Colvin, Amanda Gorman, Emma Gonzalez and the honorable late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“These are all people that they can look into the past and then come to the present, and then hopefully, they can be inspired by what they can do themselves in the future,” said Tapia.

Tapia and Alvarez, who have worked together under the name IT-RA Icons since 2017, worked with the students at the school when deciding what to include in the mural. A common theme was social justice. That was how they ended up with a mix of inspirational people from the past and present.

Because of those images, it is great to think their art will be seen and enjoyed by the current 1,200 students that attend middle school and high school at Kauffman, and future students, Alvarez said.

“It’s amazing to look back and see how we have immortalized icons in our current world that are making a difference, and it’s really cool to see that the kids are looking out to people that are fighting for them,” he said.

The mural, which is 61 feet wide and 18 feet tall, took Tapia and Alvarez six days to paint. It is featured in the cafeteria area, where all students can see it.

Find more of Tapia and Alvarez’s work at IT-RA Icons at https://www.itraicons.com.

Nuevo mural en el Kauffman School presenta trabajo de artistas del área

Los artistas del área Isaac Tapia y Rodrigo “Rico” Álvarez han presentado un nuevo mural en la Escuela Ewing Marion Kauffman en Kansas City, Missouri.

El mural, parte de un proyecto de cinco murales encargado a Spray KC, muestra a Cesar Chávez, Claudette Colvin, Amanda Gorman, Emma González y la honorable y fallecida jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Todas estas son personas que pueden mirar hacia el pasado y luego volver al presente, y luego, con suerte, pueden inspirarse en lo que pueden hacer ellos mismos en el futuro”, dijo Tapia.

Tapia y Álvarez, que han trabajado juntos bajo el nombre de IT-RA Icons desde 2017, trabajaron con los estudiantes de la escuela para decidir qué incluir en el mural. Un tema común fue la justicia social. Así fue como terminaron con una mezcla de personas inspiradoras del pasado y del presente.

Debido a esas imágenes, es genial pensar que su arte será visto y disfrutado por los 1,200 estudiantes actuales que asisten a la escuela intermedia y secundaria en Kauffman, y los futuros estudiantes, dijo Álvarez.

“Es increíble mirar hacia atrás y ver cómo hemos inmortalizado íconos en nuestro mundo actual que están marcando la diferencia, y es realmente genial ver que los niños están mirando a las personas que luchan por ellos”, dijo.

Tapia y Álvarez tardaron seis días en pintar el mural, que mide 61 pies de ancho y 18 pies de alto. Está en exposición en el área de la cafetería, donde todos los estudiantes pueden verlo.

Encuentre más del trabajo de Tapia y Alvarez en IT-RA Icons en https://www.itraicons.com.