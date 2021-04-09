fbpx

Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube

COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Available for Homebound and Those Without Transportation

The UGPHD also offers assistance for people who need transportation to and from a vaccination site, or for those who are homebound and want a free COVID-19 vaccination. For either circumstance, those in need can visit WycoVaccines.org. Click on the yellow and black button that says, “Do you need a ride to get a COVID-19 vaccine?” and fill out the request form. Residents with no internet connection can call 3-1-1 to make their transportation or homebound vaccination request.
Once patients have completed the form, they will be contacted by a Community Health Worker, who will help schedule their vaccination and transportation as needed, or their at-home vaccination if needed. Patients receive a reminder the day before their scheduled appointment. Additional volunteers and Community Health Workers will be at vaccination sites on the day of their vaccination, to ensure those who need return transportation home receive it.

Asistencia para la vacunación COVID-19 disponible para personas confinadas en el hogar y personas sin transporte

El UGPHD también ofrece asistencia para las personas que necesitan transporte hacia y desde un sitio de vacunación, o para aquellos que están confinados a sus hogares y desean una vacuna contra el COVID-19 gratuita. En cualquier circunstancia, quienes lo necesiten pueden visitar WycoVaccines.org. Haga clic en el botón amarillo y negro que dice: “¿Necesita transporte para recibir la vacuna COVID-19?” y complete el formulario de solicitud. Los residentes que no tengan conexión a Internet pueden llamar al 3-1-1 para realizar su solicitud de transporte o de vacunación en el hogar.
Una vez que los pacientes hayan completado el formulario, serán contactados por un Trabajador de Salud Comunitario, quien ayudará a programar su vacunación y transporte según sea necesario, o su vacunación en el hogar si es necesario. Los pacientes reciben un recordatorio el día antes de su cita programada. Voluntarios adicionales y trabajadores comunitarios de salud estarán en los sitios de vacunación el día de la vacunación, para asegurar que aquellos que necesitan transporte de regreso a casa lo reciban.

Share:

More Posts

How to prepare for a natural disaster

By Roberta Pardo The United States Geological Survey reported a fifth earthquake early Sunday (March 14) evening, near Wichita, Kansas.The earthquake, which happened shortly after

Related Posts

Deportes y más deportes….

México campeón del preolímpicoLa selección Sub-23 de México se consagró campeona del Preolímpico de la Concacaf disputado en Guadalajara tras vencer en penales a Honduras.Ambas

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1702 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper