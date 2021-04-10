Pandemic hides child abuse problem as cases drop

By Roberta Pardo

The coronavirus pandemic is hiding child abuse cases.

A recent Associated Press (AP) analysis found that reports of child abuse have plummeted during the pandemic, as children are out of the public eye and away from the usual reporters of welfare problems.

Compared with 2019, there have been 400,000-plus fewer child welfare concerns reported during the pandemic, and 200,000 fewer child abuse and neglect investigations and assessments, according to the AP analysis. That represents a national decrease of 18% in both total reports and investigations.

This loss in reports can translate into harmful situations for children, as Amy Harfeld, an expert in child abuse deaths with the Children’s Advocacy Institute, told ABC News.

“There has not all of the sudden been a cure for child abuse and neglect,” Harfeld said. “Children who are experiencing abuse or neglect at home are only coming to the attention of CPS (child protective services) much further down the road than they normally would. When families aren’t getting what they need, there are consequences for everyone.”

School personnel are generally the top reporters of child abuse. With school moving mostly online, however, those trained personnel have not interacted with children enough to notice the signs. That has caused a 59% decline in child abuse and neglect reports from school sources.

“The pandemic and the resulting isolation reminds us that we cannot rely solely on a system that only responds after a child is hurt,” Kurt Heisler, who oversaw the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System during the Obama administration, told ABC News. “What happens when we don’t have mandated reporters in front of children? It reminds us that we need another way to support and reach these families.”

The issue has become a global concern, too. Japan, for instance, has reported a record number of child abuse victims, and the United Kingdom has reported a significant increase in the number of maltreatment-suspected deaths and serious injuries.

Editor’s note: If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, report it immediately to the Child Abuse Hotline in Kansas at 1-(800)-922-5330 or Missouri at 1-(800)-392-3738. If the child is immediate danger, call 911.

Pandemia oculta el problema de abuso infantil mientras disminuyen los casos

La pandemia de coronavirus esconde casos de abuso infantil.

Un análisis reciente de Associated Press (AP) encontró que los informes de abuso infantil se han desplomado durante la pandemia, ya que los niños están fuera de la vista del público y lejos de los reporteros habituales de problemas de bienestar.

En comparación con 2019, se han reportado más de 400,000 preocupaciones menos por el bienestar infantil durante la pandemia, y 200,000 menos investigaciones y evaluaciones de abuso y negligencia infantil, según el análisis de AP. Eso representa una disminución nacional del 18% tanto en los reportes como en las investigaciones totales.

Esta pérdida en los reportes puede traducirse en situaciones dañinas para los niños, como dijo a ABC News Amy Harfeld, experta en muertes por abuso infantil del Children’s Advocacy Institute.

“No ha habido de repente una cura para el abuso y la negligencia infantil”, dijo Harfeld. “Los niños que están sufriendo abuso o negligencia en el hogar sólo están llamando la atención de CPS (servicios de protección infantil) mucho más adelante de lo que normalmente lo harían. Cuando las familias no obtienen lo que necesitan, hay consecuencias para todos.”

El personal de las escuelas es generalmente el principal informador de abuso infantil. Sin embargo, dado que la escuela ha pasado a ser principalmente en línea, el personal capacitado no ha interactuado con los niños lo suficiente como para notar las señales. Eso ha provocado una disminución del 59% en los informes de abuso y negligencia infantil de fuentes escolares.

“La pandemia y el aislamiento resultante nos recuerdan que no podemos depender únicamente de un sistema que sólo responde después de que un niño resulta herido”, dijo a ABC News Kurt Heisler, quien supervisó el Sistema Nacional de Datos sobre Abuso y Negligencia Infantil durante la administración de Obama. “¿Qué sucede cuando no tenemos reporteros obligatorios frente a los niños? Nos recuerda que necesitamos otra forma de apoyar y llegar a estas familias”.

El problema también se ha convertido en una preocupación mundial. Japón, por ejemplo, ha reportado un número récord de víctimas de abuso infantil, y el Reino Unido ha reportado un aumento significativo en el número de muertes y lesiones graves sospechosas de maltrato.

Nota del editor: si sospecha que se está abusando o descuidando a un niño, infórmelo de inmediato a la línea directa de abuso infantil en Kansas al 1-(800)-922-5330 o en Missouri al 1-(800)-392-3738. Si el niño está en peligro inmediato, llame al 911.