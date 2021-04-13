Voces Consulares: What your Consulate can do for you

About 500 thousand people who identify themselves as Mexicans live in the states of Kansas and Missouri and the Western half of Oklahoma.

The Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City, Missouri, is tasked with providing services and outreach to this community, and with protecting their rights across a jurisdiction of approximately 500,000 km², almost twice the size of the Mexican State of Chihuahua.

In this consular district, there are Mexican women and men doing scientific research to eradicate COVID19; working at the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as in finance, railroad and telecom industries; playing in the MLS and professional baseball and –as noted here last week, in essential activities such as agriculture, construction and food services.

Diverse and valuable, this population requires consular services around the clock, every day: assistance to families of those hospitalized or deceased because of the pandemic, advice on dealing with local authorities, gaining access to education opportunities, economic development and health care and, of course, obtaining Mexican ID’s and nationality documents.

The pandemic brought about adjustments to Consulate´s operation in order to protect our community and our staff’s health, always seeking to provide quality assistance to the users of our services.

The Mexican practice acknowledges that Documentation issuance is the first act of Consular Protection to our nationals abroad and we work to assure timely access to Consular ID’s and Mexican passports through the MEXITEL online appointment system https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx, or by the toll free 1877-6394835 number. Those with proven urgent cases and unable to secure an appointment are encouraged to e-mail us at conkansas@sre.gob.mx

The Center for Information and Assistance to Mexicans (CIAM) is a resource for DACA applicants or those in need of assistance and consular protection due to immigration detention, violence against women, visitations with incarcerated people, and possible rights violations or abuses affecting Mexicans. CIAM is available 24/7 with bilingual live operators at 520-6237874.

In terms outreach, there are programs to empower the Mexican community such as the Window for Health, advice on financial literacy, education opportunities and cultural activities.

I invite you to follow Voces Consulares and learn about our consular activities at https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/kansascity/ and in our social media, @ConsulMexKan, in Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Lo que tu consulado hace por ti

Unas 500 mil personas que se identifican como mexicanas viven en los estados de Kansas y Missouri, así como en la parte oeste de Oklahoma.

Brindar servicios, proteger sus derechos y vincularse con esta comunidad es responsabilidad del Consulado de México en Kansas City, Missouri, que cubre un territorio de unos 500 mil kilómetros cuadrados, casi dos veces el tamaño del estado de Chihuahua.

En este distrito o circunscripción consular hay mexicanas y mexicanos trabajando en investigación científica contra COVID-19, en la Reserva Federal, en finanzas, ferrocarriles y telecomunicaciones, jugando en la MLS o béisbol profesional y, como comentaba la semana anterior, en labores esenciales en el campo, la construcción y en servicios y preparación de alimentos.

Diversa y valiosa, esta población requiere servicios consulares todos los días del año y a toda hora: asistencia a quienes tienen familiares hospitalizados o que por desgracia fallecieron por la pandemia, orientación sobre trato con autoridades, oportunidades educativas, desarrollo económico y cuidado de la salud, y desde luego, trámite de documentos de identidad y nacionalidad.

La pandemia ha ocasionado ajustes en la atención en el consulado para proteger la salud de nuestra comunidad y de nuestro equipo de trabajo, procurando siempre brindar servicio de calidad a quienes requieren nuestros trámites.

Reconociendo que la documentación es el primer acto de protección a mexicanos en el exterior, se trabaja para garantizar acceso oportuno a trámites como matrícula consular y pasaporte mexicano mediante el sistema de citas MEXITEL en la modalidad en línea, https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx, por teléfono, 1877-6394835, y orientando a quienes en casos de urgencia probada escriben al correo electrónico conkansas@sre.gob.mx.

Para solicitar asistencia y protección consular para DACA, así como en caso de detención migratoria, violencia contra la mujer, visitas a prisiones o situaciones de abuso o violación de derechos, está disponible el Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos (CIAM), 24 horas al día los siete días de la semana en el teléfono 520-6237874.

Para el cuidado y fortalecimiento comunitario, el consulado tiene actividades regulares en la Ventanilla de Salud y le puede asesorar sobre finanzas familiares, oportunidades educativas y culturales.

Siga Voces Consulares y entérese en de nuestras actividades en https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/kansascity/ y en redes sociales, @ConsulMexKan en Facebook, Instagram, Twitter y YouTube.