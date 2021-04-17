KCK Women’s Chamber Foundation offers scholarships for nontraditional women students

By Angie Baldelomar

The KCK Women’s Chamber Foundation is accepting applicants for its 2021 scholarships.

The scholarship application is open to nontraditional women students who are 24 or older when they are applying, enrolled in or accepted into any post-secondary institution and is a Kansas City area resident.

“We’re really targeting those women who graduated from high school and maybe didn’t go immediately to college or went for a two-year degree and then took time off to focus on a career or family and are going back to school,” said Angela Turner, the foundation’s Scholarship Committee chair.

In addition to basic personal information and college information, the application requires an essay about the applicant’s journey to obtaining an education, financial need and plans, along with three reference letters.

“I would recommend that they talk about their life journey and what they’ve experienced so far, either in education or work or family, and make sure that they address a financial need for the scholarship – and then, most importantly, an insight on what their plans are for the future: how they’re going to use the degree that they’re obtaining in order to impact our community,” Turner said.

She also recommends paying attention to details and making sure they submit all the required materials. The application deadline is June 1.

The foundation also is accepting donations, which is how it funds the scholarships, Turner said.

“We do an annual fundraiser, typically in October. It’s called Purses with a Purpose,” she said. “That is where we raise our money for the scholarships, so if somebody is a business owner and wants to donate, they can always donate.”

For those wanting to donate, visit the foundation’s website at https://www.kckwcfoundation.org/. To apply for the 2021 KCK Women’s Chamber Scholarship, visit http://bit.ly/KCKWCF2021.

KCK Women’s Chamber Foundation ofrece becas para estudiantes mujeres no tradicionales

La Fundación de KCK Women’s Chamber está aceptando solicitantes para sus becas 2021.

La solicitud de beca está abierta a estudiantes mujeres no tradicionales que tengan 24 años o más cuando presenten la solicitud, estén inscritas o hayan sido aceptadas en cualquier institución universitaria y sean residentes del área de Kansas City.

“Realmente nos estamos enfocando en aquellas mujeres que se graduaron de la escuela secundaria y tal vez no fueron inmediatamente a la universidad u obtuvieron un título de dos años y luego se tomaron un tiempo libre para enfocarse en una carrera o su familia y ahora regresan a la universidad”, dijo Angela Turner, presidente del Comité de Becas de la fundación.

Además de la información personal básica y la información de la universidad, la solicitud requiere un ensayo sobre la vida del solicitante que incluya su camino en la educación, necesidades financieras y planes a futuro, junto con tres cartas de referencia.

“Yo recomendaría que hablen sobre su trayectoria de vida y lo que han experimentado hasta ahora, ya sea en la educación, el trabajo o la familia, y que se aseguren de mencionar una necesidad financiera para la beca, y luego, lo más importante, una idea de cuáles son sus planes para el futuro: cómo van a utilizar el título que están obteniendo para impactar nuestra comunidad”, dijo Turner.

También recomienda prestar atención a los detalles y asegurarse de que presenten todos los materiales requeridos. La fecha límite de solicitud es el 1 de junio.

La fundación también está aceptando donaciones, que es la forma en que financia las becas, dijo Turner.

“Hacemos una recaudación de fondos anual, generalmente en octubre. Se llama Monederos con un Propósito”, dijo. “Ahí es donde recaudamos nuestro dinero para las becas, así que si alguien es dueño de un negocio y quiere donar, siempre puede hacerlo”.

Para aquellos que quieran donar, visite el sitio web de la fundación en https://www.kckwcfoundation.org/. Para solicitar la Beca de la Cámara de Mujeres KCK 2021, visite http://bit.ly/KCKWCF2021.