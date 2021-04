COVID-19 vaccines: How to separate facts from myths

Commentary by Tere Siqueira

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is a personal choice. But it is a choice you should consider making.

Vaccination is the only way to get our lives back to normal, despite recent safety concerns about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As multiple media outlets have reported, distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine has been suspended while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration review data involving six reported cases of a rare but severe kind of blood clot.

To help you decide if you want to be vaccinated, here are some myths and facts from the CDC about COVID vaccinations:

*Myth: The vaccine is not safe.

*Fact: Many pharmaceutical companies invested significant resources into quickly developing a vaccine for COVID-19 because of the pandemic’s worldwide impact, but that does not mean that companies bypassed safety protocols or did not perform adequate testing.

*Myth: The vaccine will alter your DNA.

*Fact: COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way. All vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to diseases.

*Myth: People who have had COVID should not get vaccinated.

*Fact: The CDC insists that people should be vaccinated, even if they have already had COVID-19. However, if you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. You also should talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received and address any vaccination questions.

*Myth: I do not need to wear a mask after getting vaccinated.

*Fact: Vaccines help protect you from COVID-19, but it remains unknown if you can still carry and transmit the virus to others. Thus, it is crucial to continue practicing precautions such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

*Myth: The vaccines were developed using fetal tissue.

*Fact: The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines do not contain fetal cells. Nor were fetal cells used to create them. Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine used lab-replicated fetal cells, known as fetal cell lines, during its production process, the vaccine itself does not contain any fetal cells.

*Myth: COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility or miscarriages.

*Fact: There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy, including the development of the placenta. There also is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Vacunas de COVID-19: ¿Cómo separar los hechos de los mitos?

Vacunarse contra el COVID-19 es una elección personal. Pero es una elección que debería considerar hacer.

La vacunación es la única manera de que nuestras vidas vuelvan a la normalidad, a pesar de las recientes preocupaciones sobre la seguridad de la vacuna Johnson & Johnson. Como han informado varios medios de comunicación, la distribución de la vacuna de una sola dosis de Johnson & Johnson se ha suspendido mientras los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades (CDC). Y la Food and Drug Administration revisan los datos de seis casos notificados de un tipo de coágulo sanguíneo poco común pero grave.

Para ayudarle a decidir si desea vacunarse, aquí hay algunos mitos y hechos de la CDC sobre las vacunas de COVID: