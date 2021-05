How to celebrate Children Day’s at home

Commentary by Tere Siqueira

This Friday (April 30) is a special day in Mexico. That is when the country observes Children’s Day.

As Wikipedia and other sources state, the World Conference on the Welfare of Children officially declared an International Children’s Day in 1925. Since then, countries worldwide have designated dates to stage their national observances of Children’s Day. Mexico has set April 30 for its observance.

In a COVID world, Children’s Day offers parents an excellent opportunity to take children out of their pandemic routine while creating special memories for the family. If you plan to observe Children’s Day Friday like Mexico does, the following tips will help you enjoy this special day with your children safely at home:

*Dress-up game: Get everyone to dress up as their favorite character. Seeing older people wearing costumes will surely light up your children’s faces. For them, it is absolute happiness to dress up and see their family involved.

If you do not have costumes, try creating original ones with whatever you find at home. You can even put together a parade, a costume contest or a play after everyone gets dressed up. Remember, that there are no limits with your imagination.

*Stage a campout: Prepare a tent for camping at home. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, it will offer a great experience.

If you do not have a tent, improvise one with sheets, chairs and the dining room table. At night, try turning off all the lights. Setting the mood for the campout will encourage everyone to share stories and enjoy their snacks.

*Make Children’s Day Competition Day: Children are energetic, curious and eager to learn. Encourage your little ones to have a competition, whether it is singing, drawing or cooking. Better yet, plan a circuit of physical activities. Besides offering a break from looking at screens, a day of competition helps youngsters develop their physical skills and discover their talents.

*Prizes or gifts: Small rewards can become multiple surprises during the day. The prizes can even be awarded during the contest activities. Wristbands, letters, colors, tiny dolls and balls are good ideas. The gifts also can be toys or something you know your children have always wanted.

*Thematic party: Create a thematic party inspired by your children’s favorite superheroes, books, cartoons or colors. The ideas are endless. Remember, the goal is for children to discover ways to celebrate. That can be done with anything, as long they are happy.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

¿Cómo celebrar el Día del Niño en casa?

Este viernes (30 de abril) es un día especial en México. Es entonces cuando el país celebra el Día del Niño.

La Conferencia Mundial sobre el Bienestar del Niño declaró oficialmente el Día Internacional del Niño en 1925, como afirman Wikipedia y multiples fuentes. Desde entonces, los países de todo el mundo han designado fechas para conmemorar el Día del Niño. México selecciono el 30 de abril como el día festivo.

En un mundo de COVID, el Día del Niño ofrece a los padres una excelente oportunidad para sacar a los niños de su rutina pandémica, mientras se crean recuerdos especiales para la familia. Si planea celebrar el viernes del Día del Niño como lo hace México, los siguientes consejos lo ayudarán a disfrutar este día especial con sus hijos de una manera segura en casa: