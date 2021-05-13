How to communicate better with your children

Commentary by Chara

More than ever, it is important to have good relationships with your children so you can help them and support them.

Communication is key to developing your relationships with your children. Here are some ways to help you maintain good communication with your children:

*Have a nice conversation: Try to start a conversation about daily life and the things your children are doing. Make sure they feel that you are listening to them. If they need help, advise them.

*Get your children involved: If you are doing things at home or need an opinion, ask for your children’s opinions. It is important they feel valued.

*Let them know you understand their feelings: If you are empathetic with your children, they will feel they can trust you. Make sure they are aware you acknowledge their feelings and that you are there to support them.

*Motivate them: Encourage and motivate your children when they are feeling down. If they are going through a difficult situation, help them find a solution.

Cómo comunicarse mejor con sus hijos

Más que nunca, es importante tener buenas relaciones con sus hijos para poder ayudarlos y apoyarlos.

La comunicación es clave para desarrollar sus relaciones con sus hijos. Aquí hay algunas formas de ayudarlo a mantener una buena comunicación con sus hijos:

*Tenga una buena conversación: intente iniciar una conversación sobre la vida diaria y las cosas que hacen sus hijos. Asegúrese de que sientan que los está escuchando. Si necesitan ayuda, deles consejos.

*Involucre a sus hijos: si está haciendo cosas en casa o necesita una opinión, pida la opinión de sus hijos. Es importante que se sientan valorados.

*Hágales saber que comprende sus sentimientos: si siente empatía por sus hijos, ellos sentirán que pueden confiar en usted. Asegúrese de que sepan que usted reconoce sus sentimientos y que está allí para apoyarlos.

*Motívelos: Anime y motive a sus hijos cuando se sientan deprimidos. Si están pasando por una situación difícil, ayúdelos a encontrar una solución.