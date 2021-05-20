Luis Ortiz serves community through work with KCPD

Capitan Luis Ortiz

By Angie Baldelomar

Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department (KCPD) Capt. Luis Ortiz remembers being 7 years old and telling his parents he was going to be a police officer when he was older.

At that time, Ortiz’s native El Salvador was going through a civil war. Seeing what was going on sparked a desire in Ortiz to help others, he said.

“I wanted people to have someone to rely on,” Ortiz said.

When Ortiz was a teen, his family settled in Miami. There, he finished high school and put himself through college, where he got his associate’s degree in computer science from Miami Dade College.

At the time, Ortiz also was applying to police departments across the nation. Kansas City was among them.

“I (had) heard good things about the police department in Kansas City,” he said. “They had a great reputation nationally.”

In 1999, Ortiz settled in Kansas City and was accepted in December of that year. He has served with the department since then, becoming captain of KCPD’s Robbery Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Having worked in the city’s Westside and Northeast areas, Ortiz has been in close contact with the Hispanic community.

“I wanted to be an example for those kids, for those who were getting in trouble, so they can see that that’s not a way of life,” he said.

Ortiz also wanted everyone to feel that the department cares for all residents of the city, regardless of immigration status.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re here legally or illegally,” he said. “What we want is justice.”

While working as a police officer, Ortiz returned to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in business administration. Married and a father of three, he thanks God for the life he has been able to lead.

“Without the help of my Lord, Jesus Christ, none of these would have been possible because he is the one that guided me (here),” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he feels closer to God today than ever, but that it is a work in progress.

“Life sometimes takes you … (on) ups and downs where you have the options to either get closer to God or get away from it,” he said. “And in my case, I got closer.”

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Ortiz sirve a la comunidad a través del trabajo con KCPD

El capitán del Departamento de Policía de Kansas City (Missouri) (KCPD) Luis Ortiz recuerda que cuando tenía 7 años le dijo a sus padres que iba a ser oficial de policía cuando fuera mayor.

En ese entonces, El Salvador natal de Ortiz atravesaba una guerra civil. Ver lo que estaba sucediendo despertó el deseo en Ortiz de ayudar a otros, dijo.

“Quería que la gente tuviera a alguien en quien confiar”, dijo Ortiz.

Cuando era adolescente, su familia se mudó a Miami. Allí, terminó la escuela secundaria y estudió en la universidad, donde obtuvo su título de asociado en ciencias de la computación de Miami Dade College.

En ese momento, Ortiz también estaba aplicando a los departamentos de policía de todo el país. Kansas City estaba entre ellos.

“(Había) escuchado cosas buenas sobre el departamento de policía de Kansas City”, dijo. “Tenían una gran reputación a nivel nacional”.

En 1999, Ortiz se mudó a Kansas City y fue aceptado en las fuerzas policiales en diciembre de ese año. Ha trabajado en el departamento desde entonces, convirtiéndose en capitán de las Unidades de Robos y Detención de Fugitivos de KCPD.

Después de haber trabajado en las áreas del lado oeste y noreste de la ciudad, Ortiz ha estado en estrecho contacto con la comunidad hispana.

“Quería ser un ejemplo para esos niños, para aquellos que se estaban metiendo en problemas, para que pudieran ver que esa no es una forma de vida”, dijo.

Ortiz también quería que todos sintieran que el departamento se preocupa por todos los residentes de la ciudad, independientemente de su estatus migratorio.

“No importa si estás aquí legal o ilegalmente”, dijo. “Lo que queremos es justicia”.

Mientras trabajaba como oficial de policía, Ortiz regresó a la escuela y obtuvo una licenciatura en justicia penal y una maestría en administración de empresas. Casado y padre de tres hijos, agradece a Dios por la vida que ha podido llevar.

“Sin la ayuda de mi Señor Jesucristo, nada de esto hubiera sido posible porque él es quien me guió (aquí)”, dijo Ortiz.

También dijo que se siente más cerca de Dios hoy más que nunca, pero que es un trabajo en progreso.

“La vida a veces te da altibajos donde tienes las opciones de acercarte a Dios o alejarte de él”, dijo. “Y en mi caso, me acerqué”.

dosmundos.com