Holidays at a glance: Memorial Day

By Tere Siqueira

Observed the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is when Americans remember all the men and women who have died defending the nation. Here are a few facts you might not know about this annual holiday:

*First celebration: Memorial Day has its roots in the Civil War (1861-65). In May 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the leader of the Union veterans group the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the 620,000-plus service members killed in the war.

*Different name: Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day because family members used to decorate the graves of Civil War veterans.

*Modern holiday: In 1967, the holiday was officially named Memorial Day. In 1971, it became a federal holiday.

*Modern date of observation: Memorial Day was not always observed the last Monday of May. According to many sources, May 30 was chosen as the original date because it was a rare day that did not fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle, though some historians believe the date was selected to ensure that flowers nationwide would be in full bloom.

*Red poppy tradition: The practice of wearing poppies was inspired by a poem written in 1915 by Canadian soldier John McCrae, who served during World War I. During that war, bright red flowers began poking through the battle-ravaged lands of northern France and Belgium. The sight of the colorful, red flowers against the dreary backdrop of war inspired McCrae to write his poem.

*Ways of celebrating Memorial Day: Besides placing flowers on service members’ graves, people celebrate the holiday by flying their flags at half-staff until noon, attending parades and finding other special ways to remember service members who lost their lives. Traditionally, citizens are encouraged to pause at 3 p.m. for a national moment of remembrance. In addition, government agencies and many private businesses close for the day.

*Informally marks the beginning of summer: Even though summer does not officially begin until June 21, many Americans associate Memorial Day with the start of the season because of all the outdoor activities connected with the holiday.

Día festivo se acerca: Memorial Day

Celebrando el último lunes de mayo, el Día de los Caídos es cuándo los estadounidenses recuerdan a todos los hombres y mujeres que han muerto defendiendo a la nación. Aquí hay algunos datos que quizás no conozca sobre esta festividad anual: