Local Hispanic shares experience as firefighter

By Angie Baldelomar

Rogelio Gomez noticed a lack of Hispanic people in emergency and first responder-type jobs.

That realization led him to become a firefighter.

In 2016, Gomez started the training needed to work as one.

“Cities are increasingly more diverse now, so seeing this diversity reflected in the people who serve the public is important,” he said.

Gomez is the only Hispanic firefighter and the only one who speaks Spanish in his unit. In the Kansas City area, firefighters are predominantly white men.

A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Gomez moved to the United States around 18 years ago. Like many other immigrants, he left his home country to pursue better opportunities to lead a better life.

As an immigrant, Gomez understands the importance of having first responders speak the same language as the people they serve.

“Many times, people are more reluctant to ask for help because they don’t speak English,” he said.

Being a firefighter comes with the satisfaction of helping people, Gomez said.

“We are in the lowest and hardest moments in a person’s life – and we get to help them solve these issues, which is what I love about (the job),” he said.

One of the things Gomez enjoys the most about being a firefighter is the brotherhood among firefighters.

“When you spend 24 hours at a time together, the team becomes your second family,” Gomez said. “We are a team that enjoys helping the community. We support one another and have each other’s backs.”

Gomez advises young people, particularly Hispanics, to consider first-responder careers as a way to be involved and give back to their communities.

“We’re always willing to recruit new members,” he said.

Hispano comparte experiencia como bombero

Rogelio Gómez notó una falta de hispanos en trabajos de emergencia y de primeros auxilios.

Ese descubrimiento lo llevó a convertirse en bombero.

En 2016, Gómez inició la formación necesaria para trabajar como uno.

“Las ciudades son cada vez más diversas ahora, por lo que es importante ver esta diversidad reflejada en las personas que sirven al público”, dijo.

Gómez es el único bombero hispano y el único que habla español en su unidad. En el área de Kansas City, los bomberos son predominantemente hombres blancos.

Originario de Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, Gómez se mudó a Estados Unidos hace unos 18 años. Como muchos otros inmigrantes, dejó su país de origen en busca de mejores oportunidades para llevar una vida mejor.

Como inmigrante, Gómez comprende la importancia de que los socorristas hablen el mismo idioma que las personas a las que sirven.

“Muchas veces, la gente es más reacia a pedir ayuda porque no hablan inglés”, dijo.

Ser bombero viene con la satisfacción de ayudar a las personas, dijo Gómez.

“Estamos en los momentos más bajos y difíciles de la vida de una persona, y podemos ayudarlos a resolver estos problemas, que es lo que me encanta (del trabajo)”, dijo.

Una de las cosas que más disfruta Gómez de ser bombero es la hermandad entre los bomberos.

“Cuando pasas 24 horas a la vez juntos, el equipo se convierte en tu segunda familia”, dijo Gómez. “Somos un equipo que disfruta ayudando a la comunidad. Nos apoyamos unos a otros y nos apoyamos mutuamente”.

Gómez aconseja a los jóvenes, especialmente a los hispanos, que consideren las carreras de primeros auxilios como una forma de participar y retribuir a sus comunidades.

“Siempre estamos dispuestos a reclutar nuevos miembros”, dijo.