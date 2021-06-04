Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 22 • 06/03/21 – 06/09/21

In this issue

• Peru has world’s worst per capita COVID death toll

• Taco Naco KC brings pop-up-style tacos to permanent location

• Street talk: Traveling during a pandemic

Share:

More Posts

Related Posts

México, normalizando el horror

By Jorge Ramos En México hablar de muertes —muchas muertes— se ha convertido en algo normal. Muertes por los feminicidios. Muertes por la violencia del

A guide to summer in the KC area

Covid-19 vaccinations campaigns continue across the nation. In the Kansas City area, vaccinations remain a priority for health departments.The Kansas Department of Health and Environment

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1702 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper