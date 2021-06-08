Area pools announce plans to reopen this summer

By Chara

In keeping with daily life returning to normal as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations, several cities in Kansas and Missouri are planning to reopen their swimming pools this summer.

Overland Park, Kansas, officials recently announced that the outdoor pools across the city would reopen from noon to 7 p.m. over Memorial Day weekend. For more information about the pools and their locations, visit https://www.opkansas.org/recreation-fun/pools-swimming/.

Olathe, Kansas, also has announced plans to reopen its pools. On May 1, the Marina at Lake Olathe reopened for rentals and the Sprayground reopened, according to the city’s website.

“Black Bob Bay will open on Monday, May 24,” the website states. “The Beach and Aqua Park at Lake Olathe will open Thursday, May 27. Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool will open on Saturday, May 29.”

For more information, visit OlatheKS.org/Pools.

In other Kansas news, Shawnee announced its pool activities would kick off May 29. Hours vary, depending on pool capacity. For more information, visit https://cityofshawnee.org/departments/parks_recreation/aquatics.

In Missouri, the Worlds of Fun theme park opened for the season on May 22. Its aquatic park, Oceans of Fun, opened last Saturday, on May 29.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Piscinas del área anuncian planes para reabrir este verano

Para mantener la vida cotidiana que vuelve a la normalidad a medida que más estadounidenses reciben las vacunas contra el COVID-19, varias ciudades de Kansas y Missouri planean reabrir sus piscinas este verano.

Los funcionarios de Overland Park, Kansas, anunciaron recientemente que las piscinas al aire libre en toda la ciudad volverán a abrir desde el mediodía hasta las 7 p.m. durante el fin de semana del Día de los Caídos. Para obtener más información sobre las piscinas y sus ubicaciones, visite https://www.opkansas.org/recreation-fun/pools-swimming/.

Olathe, Kansas, también ha anunciado planes para reabrir sus piscinas. El 1 de mayo, la Marina en el lago Olathe reabrió para alquiler y el Sprayground reabrió, según el sitio web de la ciudad.

“Black Bob Bay abrirá el lunes 24 de mayo”, dice el sitio web. “La playa y el parque acuático en el lago Olathe abrirán el jueves 27 de mayo. Mill Creek Pool y Oregon Trail Pool abrirán el sábado 29 de mayo”.

Para obtener más información, visite OlatheKS.org/Pools.

En otras noticias de Kansas, Shawnee anunció que las actividades de la piscina comenzarán el 29 de mayo. El horario variará, dependiendo de la capacidad de la piscina. Para obtener más información, visite https://cityofshawnee.org/departments/parks_recreation/aquatics.

En Missouri, el parque temático Worlds of Fun inició su temporada el 22 de mayo. Su parque acuático, Oceans of Fun, abrió su puertas el sábado anterior, 29 de mayo.