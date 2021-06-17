Rafaela “Lali” Garcia dies at 93

Lali Garcia

By Angie Baldelomar

Rafaela “Lali” Garcia, a longtime activist and political organizer for the Hispanic community, died June 9, according to multiple news outlets. She was 93.

Known as “Queen Bee” by many, Garcia was a political pioneer in the Kansas City area’s Latino community. In 1968, she helped organize the Westside Citizens Democratic Club, which became a launching pad for former Latino elected officials such as I. Pat Rios and Paul Rojas, the first Latino elected officials at the county and state levels.

Garcia also founded the political club La Raza and worked the polls every Election Day for 50-plus years. She also was heavily involved with Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI), most recently serving as a board member.

“Throughout the years, Lali’s civic and political involvement ensured that the Latino community was granted equitable resources,” GCI said in a social media post.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Beto Lopez remembers Garcia as a pioneer not only for the Latino community but also for women in leadership roles.

“She could not take no for an answer and fought for every opportunity she could for the Hispanic community in general but also for Guadalupe Centers,” Lopez said. “People know her as a political leader but she was more than that; she was also a good mother, a good friend (and) was very devoted to her faith.”

Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Garcia received the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City, the I. Pat Rios Award from GCI and was listed in 1993 and 1994 in Ingram’s as one Kansas City’s power elite.

Several political figures in the Kansas City area commented on Garcia’s passing.

“Oh Lali. I will miss you terribly,” former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill wrote on Twitter. “You taught me so much. You put me in my place when that was needed. You were the essence of heart and strength.”

U.S Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II also expressed his condolences to Garcia’s family and friends.

“Kansas City lost one of our greatest activists yesterday with the passing of Lali Garcia,” Cleaver wrote. “A true trailblazer for the Latino community in every sense. We pray for her family and thank God for blessing us with her presence. May she forever rest in peace.”

Lopez hopes the community remembers Garcia as a leader by example.

“Someone can say they’re (a) leader and they tell you what to do,” he said. “She was really a service leader. She led by example. Anytime the community needed anything, she was the first one to volunteer. Unconditional service leadership is what she taught people and she should always be remembered for it.”

Rafaela “Lali” García muere a los 93

Rafaela “Lali” García, activista y organizadora política de la comunidad hispana desde hace mucho tiempo, murió el 9 de junio, según varios medios de comunicación. Ella tenía 93 años.

Conocida como la “abeja reina” por muchos, García fue una pionera política en la comunidad latina del área de Kansas City. En 1968, ayudó a organizar el Westside Citizens Democratic Club, que se convirtió en una plataforma de lanzamiento para ex funcionarios electos latinos como I. Pat Rios y Paul Rojas, los primeros funcionarios electos latinos a nivel del condado y del estado.

García también fundó el club político La Raza y trabajó en las urnas todos los días de elecciones durante más de 50 años. También estuvo muy involucrada con Guadalupe Centers Inc. (GCI), y más recientemente se desempeñó como miembro de la junta.

“A lo largo de los años, la participación cívica y política de Lali aseguró que la comunidad latina recibiera recursos equitativos”, dijo GCI en una publicación en las redes sociales.

El director ejecutivo interino, Beto López, recuerda a García como una pionera no sólo para la comunidad latina sino también para las mujeres en puestos de liderazgo.

“No podía aceptar un no por respuesta y luchó por todas las oportunidades que pudo para la comunidad hispana en general, pero también para los Centros Guadalupe”, dijo López. “La gente la conoce como líder política pero era más que eso; también era una buena madre, una buena amiga (y) muy dedicada a su fe”.

Nacida en Kansas City, Kansas, García recibió el Premio Humanitario del Año de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Greater Kansas City, el Premio I. Pat Rios de GCI y fue incluida en 1993 y 1994 en Ingram como una élite de poder de Kansas City.

Varias figuras políticas en el área de Kansas City comentaron sobre el fallecimiento de García.

“Oh Lali. Te echaré muchísimo de menos”, escribió la ex senadora estadounidense Claire McCaskill en Twitter. “Me enseñaste mucho. Me pusiste en mi lugar cuando fue necesario. Eras la esencia del corazón y la fuerza”.

El representante Emanuel Cleaver II también expresó sus condolencias a la familia y amigos de García.

“Kansas City perdió a una de nuestras más grandes activistas ayer con el fallecimiento de Lali García”, escribió Cleaver. “Una verdadera pionera de la comunidad latina en todos los sentidos. Oramos por su familia y agradecemos a Dios por bendecirnos con su presencia. Que descanse para siempre en paz”.

López espera que la comunidad recuerde a García como un líder con el ejemplo.

“Alguien puede decir que es (un) líder y te dice qué hacer”, dijo. “Ella era realmente una líder de servicio. Ella lideró con el ejemplo. Siempre que la comunidad necesitaba algo, ella era la primera en ofrecerse como voluntaria. El liderazgo de servicio incondicional es lo que le enseñó a la gente y siempre debe ser recordada por ello”.