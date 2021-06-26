Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 25 • 06/24/21 – 06/30/21

In this issue
• My dream, 40 years later
• Missouri has highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in America
• Navarro educates through music
In this issue
• My dream, 40 years later
• Missouri has highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in America
• Navarro educates through music
Commentary by Tere Siqueira In a COVID-19 world, it is essential to learn a new way of traveling.The World Travel and Tourism Council has developed
By Angie BaldelomarDos Mundos is in celebration mode.This June, the largest Hispanic newspaper in the Kansas City area is celebrating 40 years of serving the
Los rumores en Twitter eran bastante fuertes, sin embargo, cuentas oficiales como Cinemex han desmentido el rumor.Con motivo del April Fools, que es el equivalente
México campeón del preolímpicoLa selección Sub-23 de México se consagró campeona del Preolímpico de la Concacaf disputado en Guadalajara tras vencer en penales a Honduras.Ambas
From June 28 through July 1st the First Meeting of LGBT+ Mexican Communities Abroad will take place with the participation of experts, allies, and activists
With the return of scorching summer temperatures, it’s time to revisit safety protocols for preventing hot car deaths and illness. It’s only June, but already
By Angie Baldelomar From an early age, Fernando Navarro loved music.Navarro learned to play the guitar and piano by himself. Music education is not prominent
By Roberta PardoMissouri has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections of any state in America, according to a New York Times analysis, reported by