Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 25 • 06/24/21 – 06/30/21

In this issue

• My dream, 40 years later

• Missouri has highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in America

• Navarro educates through music

Get used to new way of traveling

Commentary by Tere Siqueira In a COVID-19 world, it is essential to learn a new way of traveling.The World Travel and Tourism Council has developed

Deportes y más deportes….

México campeón del preolímpicoLa selección Sub-23 de México se consagró campeona del Preolímpico de la Concacaf disputado en Guadalajara tras vencer en penales a Honduras.Ambas

Hot cars kill

With the return of scorching summer temperatures, it’s time to revisit safety protocols for preventing hot car deaths and illness. It’s only June, but already

Navarro educates through music

By Angie Baldelomar From an early age, Fernando Navarro loved music.Navarro learned to play the guitar and piano by himself. Music education is not prominent

