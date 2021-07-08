Garza chosen for 2021 Women Who Mean Business

Thereza Garza

By Angie Baldelomar

Kansas City area native Theresa Garza, who serves as manager of regional economic development at the natural gas utility Spire Inc., was recently recognized as one of the Women Who Mean Business honorees by the Kansas City Business Journal.

“I mean it’s humbling because of the quality women that are in (that group),” Garza said. “To get that recognition and to be recognized for all the work that I have done and that I am doing is a real honor.”

Now in its 22nd year, the Women Who Mean Business Award recognizes professional women who are making significant strides in their business or industry and in their community. The six-judge panel selected 25 honorees from hundreds of nominations.

Garza, along with the other 24 honorees, will be celebrated during an awards event in August.

“I think that it’s so important, not just as Latinos but as women, that we lift each other up and that we celebrate one another’s successes because that’s how we move things forward and that’s how we move our community forward,” she said.

For Garza, the award is especially important for all women in the community.

“I think it’s extremely important for us to be able to see other women, especially women of color, being recognized for the stuff they do and being put into these positions of leadership because it shows that we can do it, we can reach those levels that have often been associated with men,” she said.

After graduating high school, however, Garza was not sure what career path she would follow. That led her to join the Navy.

“For me, I kind of wanted to explore and see the world a little bit and I looked into the military and the Navy is the one that resonated the most,” she said.

Garza served for more than five years, including during Desert Storm, the name commonly used to refer to the Gulf War in the early 1990s. Eventually, she returned to the Kansas City area.

“I was gone for a total of about 11 years and then I came home,” she said. “After a certain point, they say you always go home, so that’s what I did – I came home.”

Garza has not left since. Instead, she has worked to help her hometown community. She remembers seeing her grandparents always being involved in the community, and so, she has followed suit.

Garza also understands how important it is to help and mentor young people.

“It’s important that we ensure we are recognizing and mentoring and bringing up other leaders that will step into these places as we move into the natural course of our lives,” she said.

Garza elegida como una de las Women Who Mean Business 2021

La nativa del área de Kansas City, Theresa Garza, quien se desempeña como gerente de desarrollo económico regional en la empresa de gas natural Spire Inc., fue reconocida recientemente como una de las elegidas del Women Who Mean Business por el Kansas City Business Journal.

“Quiero decir que es una lección de humildad por la calidad de las mujeres que están en (ese grupo)”, dijo Garza. “Obtener ese reconocimiento y ser reconocida por todo el trabajo que he hecho y que estoy haciendo es un verdadero honor”.

Ahora en su 22º año, el premio Women Who Mean Business reconoce a las mujeres profesionales que están logrando avances significativos en su negocio o industria y en su comunidad. El panel de seis jueces seleccionó a 25 homenajeados entre cientos de nominaciones.

Garza, junto con los otros 24 homenajeados, se celebrará durante un evento de premios en agosto.

“Creo que es muy importante, no sólo como latinos sino como mujeres, que nos levantemos mutuamente y celebremos los éxitos de los demás porque así es como avanzamos y así es como hacemos que nuestra comunidad avance”, dijo.

Para Garza, el premio es especialmente importante para todas las mujeres de la comunidad.

“Creo que es extremadamente importante para nosotras poder ver a otras mujeres, especialmente a las mujeres de color, ser reconocidas por lo que hacen y ser colocadas en estos puestos de liderazgo porque demuestra que podemos hacerlo, que podemos alcanzar esos niveles que a menudo se han asociado con los hombres”, dijo.

Sin embargo, después de graduarse de la escuela secundaria, Garza no estaba segura de qué carrera seguiría. Eso la llevó a unirse a la Marina.

“Para mí, quería explorar y ver el mundo un poco y miré a los militares y la Marina es la que más resonó”, dijo.

Garza sirvió durante más de cinco años, incluso durante la Tormenta del Desierto, el nombre comúnmente utilizado para referirse a la Guerra del Golfo a principios de la década de 1990. Finalmente, regresó al área de Kansas City.

“Estuve fuera por un total de 11 años y luego volví a casa”, dijo. “Después de cierto punto, dicen que siempre vuelves a casa, así que eso es lo que hice, volví a casa”.

Garza no se ha ido desde entonces. En cambio, ha trabajado para ayudar a la comunidad de su ciudad natal. Recuerda haber visto a sus abuelos siempre involucrados en la comunidad, por lo que ha seguido su ejemplo.

Garza también comprende lo importante que es ayudar y orientar a los jóvenes.

“Es importante que nos aseguremos de reconocer, asesorar y educar a otros líderes que entrarán en estos lugares a medida que avanzamos hacia el curso natural de nuestras vidas”, dijo.