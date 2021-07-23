Hispanics turn to “Abogado Miguel” for litigation help

Abogado Brent Johnston “Miguel”

By Angie Baldelomar

Attorney Brent Johnston, better known as “Abogado Miguel” has a love for helping Kansas City area Hispanics with their legal issues.

Johnston spent two years in Argentina as a missioner learning Spanish and serving the people there. That is where his love for helping the Hispanic community started. Eventually, Johnston settled in Topeka, Kansas, to attend law school at Washburn University.

“We loved the culture (and) the people in Kansas and Missouri, so we decided to stay here and raise our family,” he said.

Johnston and his wife are both from Arizona. It was while working for an attorney there that he got his nickname, “Miguel.” His boss asked him for his name and said it might be too hard for Spanish-speakers, so he asked Johnston if he had another name.

“I told him, ‘My middle name is Michael’; and so, he said, ‘From now on, your name is Miguel.’ And for the last 20 years, I’ve used the name Miguel when speaking Spanish,” he said.

In fact, Johnston has a weekly segment on La X 1250 AM as Abogado Miguel. After working as an attorney for 12 years in the area, he started his own firm in 2018. He specializes in car accidents and job-related injury cases. All his staff speaks Spanish because almost 90% of his clients are Hispanic, he said.

“We try to be different than other attorneys by being available to talk to clients, by giving them all (the) info needed, so they can understand what’s going on with their cases; and we also try to implement systems that help us make sure that cases keep moving forward, so that there aren’t unnecessary delays on them,” Johnston said.

Because Johnston is so passionate about helping the Hispanic community, he is getting ready to expand his services to handle immigration cases.

“I’ve been studying up (on) the law, taking some courses and talking with other lawyers to make sure I’m prepared to help clients with those type of cases,” he said.

Johnston’s radio segment airs Tuesdays on La x1250 at 8:30 a.m. For more information on legal services, you can call (816) 883-8803.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Los hispanos recurren al abogado Miguel para obtener ayuda en sus litigios

El abogado Brent Johnston, mejor conocido como “Abogado Miguel”, ama ayudar a los hispanos del área de Kansas City con sus problemas legales.

Johnston pasó dos años en Argentina como misionero aprendiendo español y sirviendo a la gente allí. Ahí es donde comenzó su amor por ayudar a la comunidad hispana. Eventualmente, Johnston se instaló en Topeka, Kansas, para asistir a la facultad de derecho de la Universidad de Washburn.

“Amamos la cultura (y) la gente de Kansas y Missouri, así que decidimos quedarnos aquí y criar a nuestra familia”, dijo.

Johnston y su esposa son ambos de Arizona. Fue mientras trabajaba para un abogado allí que recibió su apodo, “Miguel”. Su jefe le preguntó por su nombre y dijo que podría ser demasiado difícil para los hispanohablantes, por lo que le preguntó a Johnston si tenía otro nombre.

“Le dije, ‘Mi segundo nombre es Michael’; y entonces, dijo: ‘De ahora en adelante, tu nombre es Miguel’. Y durante los últimos 20 años, he usado el nombre de Miguel cuando hablo español”, dijo.

De hecho, Johnston tiene un segmento semanal en La X 1250 AM como el abogado Miguel. Después de trabajar como abogado durante 12 años en el área, fundó su propia firma en 2018. Se especializa en accidentes automovilísticos y casos de lesiones laborales. Todo su personal habla español porque casi el 90% de sus clientes son hispanos, dijo.

“Tratamos de ser diferentes a otros abogados al estar disponibles para hablar con los clientes, dándoles toda (la) información necesaria, para que puedan entender lo que está sucediendo con sus casos; y también tratamos de implementar sistemas que nos ayuden a asegurarnos de que los casos sigan avanzando, para que no haya retrasos innecesarios en ellos”, dijo Johnston.

Debido a que es un apasionado de ayudar a la comunidad hispana, Johnston se está preparando para expandir sus servicios para manejar casos de inmigración.

“He estado estudiando leyes, tomando algunos cursos y hablando con otros abogados para asegurarme de estar preparado para ayudar a los clientes con ese tipo de casos”, dijo.

El segmento de radio de Johnston sale al aire los martes en La x1250 a las 8:30 a.m. los martes. Para más información sobre los servicios legales, puede llamar al (816) 883-8803.