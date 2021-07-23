Commentary by Chara

With more Americans getting vaccinated, many colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are planning for their students to take at least some classes on campus – a situation that might seem painful for parents who have gotten used to their children being at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are in that situation, relax.

Yes, it is natural as a parent to worry about your children. But it is important to not overthink and trust your children. Remember, college is a safe place where they will go and have new, exciting experiences.

Obviously, there is more to preparing for your children’s transition from high school to college than having the right mindset. It is important that your children see your involvement in this step of their lives. Communicate with them, but do not overwhelm them. Sit with them and make a checklist of what they might need when they leave. Go with them to buy items. Help them pack. Go with them on their first day on campus, so they avoid feeling alone during the process.

Once your children have left for college, help them set goals each semester. The goals might involve grades, making new friends, starting a new physical activity, staying healthy or getting a job on campus.

College is one of the most wonderful experiences your children will have. Advise them the best you can, but let them enjoy it. Remember, you trust your children and they are in a safe place.

Relax.

Para los padres con hijos que se dirigen a la universidad, relájese

Con más estadounidenses vacunándose, muchos colegios y universidades en Kansas y Missouri están planeando que sus estudiantes tomen al menos algunas clases en el campus, una situación que puede parecer dolorosa para los padres que se han acostumbrado a que sus hijos estén en casa durante la pandemia del COVID-19.

Si estás en esa situación, relájate.

Sí, es natural que los padres se preocupen por sus hijos. Pero es importante no pensar demasiado y confiar en sus hijos. Recuerde, la universidad es un lugar seguro donde irán y tendrán experiencias nuevas y emocionantes.

Obviamente, la preparación para la transición de sus hijos de la escuela secundaria a la universidad implica más que tener la mentalidad adecuada. Es importante que sus hijos vean su participación en este paso de sus vidas. Comuníquese con ellos, pero no los abrume. Siéntese con ellos y haga una lista de verificación de lo que podrían necesitar cuando se vayan. Vaya con ellos a comprar artículos. Ayúdelos a empacar. Vaya con ellos en su primer día en el campus, para que no se sientan solos durante el proceso.

Una vez que sus hijos se hayan ido a la universidad, ayúdelos a establecer metas cada semestre. Los objetivos pueden incluir calificaciones, hacer nuevos amigos, comenzar una nueva actividad física, mantenerse saludable o conseguir un trabajo en el campus.

La universidad es una de las experiencias más maravillosas que tendrán sus hijos. Avíseles lo mejor que pueda, pero déjelos disfrutarlo. Recuerde, confía en sus hijos y ellos están en un lugar seguro.

Relájese.