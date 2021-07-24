Celebrating Missouri’s bicentennial

Communities across Missouri have already begun commemorating the bicentennial.

A dedicated Website (https://missouri2021.org/) offers a calendar of events. The listings can be viewed by category, county or month.

The State Historical Society put together a timeline of the territory that became the 24th U.S. state. It spans seven centuries from`1250 — when the Oneota Indians, early ancestors of the Ioways, Otoes and Missourias called it home — to 2021.

There are photographs and videos of community engagement projects statewide on the Website, and much more. It’s a useful tool and informative resource for families and teachers.

Missouri’s bicentennial has sparked parents’ interest in visiting state historic sites to invigorate their kids’ interest in the state’s past, people and culture. Growing interest and enthusiasm has inspired teachers across the state to incorporate the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood into lessons in all disciplines.

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission has organized a full complement of Statehood Day events in various cities leading up to Aug. 10, on the day itself in the state Capitol and elsewhere in the ensuing weeks and months. The territory, which became the state of Missouri, was acquired by the United States in 1803 as part of the Louisiana Purchase. According to The Library of Congress, it was reputed to be “one of the best real estate deals the U.S. ever made.” The state was named for the Missourias, early woodland people who migrated here from the Great Lakes region. Missouri means “town of the large canoes,” reports the Smithsonian Institution, Bureau of American Ethnology.

The state’s unofficial nickname, which does appear on various state signage and vehicle license plates, is “Show-Me State.” The moniker is most commonly attributed to Willard Vandiver, a former college president and 19th century U.S. congressman. Missouri’s also known as the “Mother of the West” and the “Cave State.” It boasts about 6,400 caves, according to Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources.

The state has produced over 400 leading lights in the arts; industry; engineering, math and science; law; medicine; politics; and research. They helped shape the world. Among them was U.S. President Harry Truman who, with other Allied leaders, brokered peace with Germany, ending World War II in Europe.

Missouri boasts a captivatingly variegated topography. There are great acres of tranquil prairie displaying rich native grasslands, eye-catching wild flowers and rare plants, and inhabited by native wildlife, including buffalo. Missouri offers miles of inviting shoreline around lakes and along rivers; its rolling verdant hills, imposing Taum Sauk Mountain, natural springs, unusual rock formations and stunning views inspired the settings for Mark Twain’s children’s classic, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Missouri offers a wonderfully eclectic assortment of cultural activities; there’s something for everyone from arts and entertainment to spirituality and sports.

Commemorating Missouri’s bicentennial presents an opportunity to bring Missourians together and express pride of place, reminding

them of all they have in common, including the fruitful, pleasing expanse of land they call home.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Celebrando el bicentenario de Missouri

Las comunidades de Missouri ya han comenzado a conmemorar el bicentenario.

Un sitio web (https://missouri2021.org/) ofrece un calendario de eventos. Los listados se pueden ver por categoría, condado o mes.

La Sociedad Histórica del Estado elaboró una línea de tiempo del territorio que se convirtió en el estado número 24 de Estados Unidos. Abarca siete siglos desde 1250, cuando los indios Oneota, los primeros antepasados de los Ioways, Otoes y Missourias, lo llamaron hogar, hasta 2021.

Hay fotografías y videos de proyectos de participación comunitaria en todo el estado en el sitio web, y mucho más. Es una herramienta útil y un recurso informativo para familias y maestros.

El bicentenario de Missouri ha despertado el interés de los padres en visitar sitios históricos estatales para estimular el interés de sus hijos en el pasado, la gente y la cultura del estado. El creciente interés y entusiasmo ha inspirado a los maestros de todo el estado a incorporar el 200 aniversario de la condición de estado de Missouri en las lecciones de todas las disciplinas.

La Comisión del Bicentenario de Missouri ha organizado un complemento completo de eventos del Día de la Estadidad en varias ciudades antes del 10 de agosto, el mismo día en el Capitolio del estado y en otros lugares en las semanas y meses siguientes. El territorio, que se convirtió en el estado de Missouri, fue adquirido por Estados Unidos en 1803 como parte de la Compra de Luisiana. Según la Biblioteca del Congreso, tenía fama de ser “uno de los mejores acuerdos inmobiliarios que jamás haya hecho Estados Unidos”. El estado recibió su nombre de los Missourias, los primeros habitantes de los bosques que emigraron aquí desde la región de los Grandes Lagos. Missouri significa “ciudad de las grandes canoas”, reporta la Institución Smithsonian, Oficina de Etnología Estadounidense.

El apodo no oficial del estado, que aparece en varios carteles estatales y placas de vehículos, es “Show-Me State”. El apodo se atribuye más comúnmente a Willard Vandiver, un ex presidente de la universidad y congresista estadounidense del siglo XIX. Missouri también es conocida como la “Madre del Oeste” y el “Estado de las Cavernas”. Cuenta con unas 6,400 cuevas, según el Departamento de Recursos Naturales de Missouri.

El estado ha producido más de 400 luces destacadas en las artes; industria; ingeniería, matemáticas y ciencias; leyes; medicina; política; y la investigación. Ayudaron a dar forma al mundo. Entre ellos se encontraba el presidente de Estados Unidos, Harry Truman, quien, con otros líderes aliados, negoció la paz con Alemania, poniendo fin a la Segunda Guerra Mundial en Europa.

Missouri cuenta con una topografía cautivadora y variada. Hay grandes acres de praderas tranquilas que exhiben ricas praderas nativas, llamativas flores silvestres y plantas raras, y habitadas por vida silvestre nativa, incluido el búfalo. Missouri ofrece millas de costa acogedora alrededor de lagos y ríos; sus colinas verdes y onduladas, la imponente montaña Taum Sauk, manantiales naturales, formaciones rocosas inusuales y vistas impresionantes inspiraron el escenario del clásico infantil de Mark Twain, Las Aventuras de Huckleberry Finn.

Missouri ofrece una variedad maravillosamente ecléctica de actividades culturales; hay algo para todos, desde artes y entretenimiento hasta espiritualidad y deportes.

Conmemorar el bicentenario de Missouri presenta una oportunidad para unir a los habitantes de Missouri y expresar el orgullo de su lugar, recordándoles todo lo que tienen en común, incluida la extensión de tierra fructífera y agradable que llaman hogar.