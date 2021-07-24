Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 29 • 07/22/21 – 07/28/21

In this issue
• DACA under attack again
• Hispanics turn to “Abogado Miguel” for litigation help
• To parents with children headed for college, relax
By Angie BaldelomarAs more places reopen, more people are traveling again.Recently, Dos Mundos asked some people in the community who had traveled about their experiences.
By Roberta Pardo California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency on May 10 across most of the state, covering a vast stretch of the
With the return of scorching summer temperatures, it’s time to revisit safety protocols for preventing hot car deaths and illness. It’s only June, but already
On Sunday, the U.S. marks its 245th birthday. Nationwide, Americans are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with a vengeance, recalling that until recently,
By Jorge RamosEl periodista independiente Abraham Jiménez Enoa estaba en la azotea de su casa en La Habana tratando de conectarse para la entrevista con
Maria went on a Saturday to the Consulate of Mexico to apply for a passport and I asked her whether she was already vaccinated against
Communities across Missouri have already begun commemorating the bicentennial.A dedicated Website (https://missouri2021.org/) offers a calendar of events. The listings can be viewed by category, county
Commentary by CharaWith more Americans getting vaccinated, many colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are planning for their students to take at least some