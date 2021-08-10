Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 31 • 08/05/21 – 08/11/21

In this issue

• ArtsKC lanza campaña sobre la importancia del arte

• KC Girls Prep Academy se prepara para un nuevo año escolar

• Programa busca aumentar la diversidad en la educación urbana de KC

Share:

More Posts

Deportes y más deportes….

Pulido regresa al golAlan Pulido fue la gran estrella en la goleada del Sporting Kansas City sobre el Vancouver Whitecaps.El delantero mexicano anotó un doblete

Related Posts

Help Wanted – Fox & Pearl

Fox & Pearl is now hiring experienced line cooks & dishwashers. Please email or call. Thank you!  Fox & Pearl ahora está contratando cocineros y

Back to school in a pandemic

For the second consecutive year, the start of school is fraught with more-than-usual anxiety and uncertainty. The coronavirus pandemic continues to bedevil school district officials,

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1702 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper