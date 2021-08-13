Viviana Medellín muere a los 74

Viviana Medellín

By Roberta Pardo

Viviana Medellín, de 74 años y residente del área de Kansas City, falleció pacíficamente el 10 de agosto, con su esposo Richard y su familia a su lado.

Oriunda de Roeland Park, Kansas, Medellín nació de Ofelia y Antonio Rodríguez el 30 de noviembre de 1946, pero siempre celebraba su cumpleaños el 1 de diciembre porque ese era el día en que su padre le dijo que había nacido.

Medellín fue un referente de la comunidad hispana en el área de Kansas City. Supervisó el entretenimiento de la Fiesta Hispana anual. También se desempeñó como presidenta de Azteca de Greater KC y vicepresidenta del Comité de Herencia Hispana de Greater Kansas City.

Ella trabajó en el Hospital St. Luke durante más de 40 años.

“Comenzó como asistente de enfermería (y) finalmente siguió su sueño de trabajar en el laboratorio cardiovascular junto a renombrados cardiólogos, como el Dr. G. Hartzler y el Dr. Barry Rutherford, quienes le enseñaron todo lo que necesitaba saber”, decía el obituario oficial.

Medellín también incursionó como DJ de radio. Fue la DJ del martes por la noche en “A Taste of Tejano” en 90.1 KKFI durante más de 25 años.

El velorio se llevará a cabo de 5 a 8 p.m., con el rosario rezado a las 5, el domingo (15 de agosto) en McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, Kansas City, Missouri. La misa de entierro cristiano será a las 10 a.m. el 16 de agosto en la Iglesia Católica St. Agnes, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, Kansas. Seguirá el sepelio en el cementerio de Maple Hill, Kansas City, Kansas.

Quienes deseen dar el pésame o compartir recuerdos pueden hacerlo en www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.

Viviana Medellin dies at 74

Longtime Kansas City area resident Viviana Medellin, 74, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, with her husband Richard and family by her side.

A native of Roeland Park, Kansas, Medellin was born to Ofelia and Antonio Rodriguez on Nov. 30, 1946, but she always celebrated her birthday on Dec. 1 because that was the day her dad told her she was born.

Medellin was a referent of the Hispanic community in the Kansas City area. She oversaw the entertainment for the annual Fiesta Hispana. She also served as president of Azteca de Greater KC and vice president of The Greater Kansas City Hispanic Heritage Committee.

Medellin worked at St. Luke’s Hospital for 40-plus years.

“She started as a nursing assistant (and) eventually followed her dream of working in the cardiovascular lab alongside renown cardiologists, Dr. G. Hartzler and Dr. Barry Rutherford, whom (sic) taught her everything she needed to know,” the obit provided by the family states.

Medellin also dabbled as a radio disc jockey. She was the Tuesday night disc jockey on “A Taste of Tejano” on 90.1 KKFI for more than 25 years.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., with the rosary prayed at 5, on Sunday (Aug. 15) at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, Kansas City, Missouri. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, Kansas. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas.

Those wishing to offer condolences or share memories can do so at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.