Ana Montalvo, residente de Overland Park, Kansas, espera poder ayudar a otras mujeres a recuperarse del dolor que acompaña al divorcio.

Su método de curación es compartir su propia historia.

Montalvo pensó que su matrimonio duraría para siempre. Luego, se dio cuenta de que estaba casada con un marido emocionalmente distante, dijo.

“Estuvimos casados por 21 años y fue muy difícil para mí porque nunca pensé que esto iba a pasar”, dijo Montalvo. “Sentí que le estaba hablando a una pared. Hice lo mejor que pude, pero no vi ninguna respuesta”.

Montalvo tuvo que enfrentar varios miedos cuando se divorció, entre ellos contárselo a sus hijos y otros miembros de la familia, y el miedo a estar sola, recordó.

“Uno de mis mayores temores era contarles a mis hijos lo que iba a pasar. La mayoría de mis hijos estaban en la adolescencia y no estaba seguro de cómo iban a reaccionar”, dijo Montalvo.

Cuando Montalvo se lo contó a su familia, se sorprendió por algunas de las reacciones.

“Algunos se sorprendieron, otros me dijeron que se dieron cuenta de lo que estaba pasando con mi matrimonio”, contó.

Algunas de las herramientas que ayudaron a Montalvo a hacer frente a su divorcio incluyeron establecer un presupuesto, crear un calendario y aprender a manejar las finanzas. También estableció metas y siguió motivándose.

“Si me aparecía un obstáculo, solía decirme a mí misma: ‘Está bien, vas a resolverlo’”, dijo.

La terapia era una de las mejores formas en que Montalvo se cuidaba, recordó. Comenzó a conocerse a sí misma y a realizar actividades que disfrutaba.

Montalvo anima a las mujeres que están pasando por un divorcio a buscar terapia, si es posible, y vivir y concentrarse en el presente. Además, les aconseja que eviten hablar con sus hijos sobre lo que están pasando. Específicamente, “no deberían hablar de ‘trapos sucios’ frente a sus hijos”, dijo.

“Es mejor encontrar un amigo para hablar sobre su divorcio en lugar de hablar con sus hijos”, dijo.

Montalvo también cree que el divorcio podría no ser la solución para todas las parejas.

“Creo que, si tienes un socio que está dispuesto a trabajar contigo y encontrar una solución a tus problemas, puedes hacerlo”, dijo. “Siempre hay obstáculos, pero si realmente quieren trabajar juntos, pueden hacerlo. En mi caso, no fue posible porque él no estaba dispuesto a trabajar … (para solucionar) nuestros problemas”.

Montalvo shares story of divorce to help women heal

Overland Park, Kansas, resident Ana Montalvo hopes she can help other women heal from the pain that comes with divorce.

Her healing method is to share her own story.

Montalvo thought her marriage would last forever. Then, she realized she was married to an emotionally distant husband, she said.

“We were married for 21 years and it was very hard for me because I never thought this was going to happen,” Montalvo said. “I felt I was speaking to a wall. I was trying the best I could, but I wasn’t seeing any response.”

Montalvo had to face several fears when she divorced, including telling her children and other family members, and the fear of being alone, she recalled.

“One of my biggest fears was to tell my children what was going to happen. Most of my children were in their late teens and I wasn’t sure how they were going to react,” Montalvo said.

When Montalvo told her family, she was surprised at some of the reactions.

“Some of them were surprised, others told me that they realized what was happening with my marriage,” Montalvo said.

Some tools that helped Montalvo cope with her divorce included setting up a budget, creating a calendar and learning how to handle finances. She also set goals and kept motivating herself.

“If an obstacle came to my mind, I used to tell myself, ‘It is OK, you are going to figure it out,’” she said.

Therapy was one of the best ways Montalvo took care of herself, she recalled. She started to get to know herself and do activities she enjoyed.

Montalvo encourages women who are going through divorce to seek therapy, if possible, and live and focus on today. In addition, she advises them to avoid talking to their children about what they are going through. Specifically, “they should not talk ‘dirty laundry’ in front of their children,” she said.

“It is better to find a friend to talk about your divorce instead of talking to your children,” Montalvo said.

Montalvo also thinks that divorce might not be the solution for all couples.

“I think that, if you have a partner who is willing to work with you and find a solution to your problems, you can do it,” she said. “There are always obstacles, but if you really want to work together, you can do it. In my case, it wasn’t possible because he wasn’t willing to work … (out) our problems.”