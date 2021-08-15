Cómo lidiar con el divorcio

Commentary by Chara

Para algunas parejas, divorciarse es una de las mejores decisiones que pueden tomar para ellos y sus familias.

También es una de las decisiones más dolorosas que pueden tomar.

Puede llevar mucho tiempo recuperarse de un divorcio. Aún así, este difícil período de la vida es algo que se puede superar. Si está pasando por un divorcio, pruebe los siguientes consejos que le ayudarán a seguir adelante con su vida:

*Trate de ser positivo: Pasar por una temporada de dolor después de un divorcio es normal. Pero no debería impedirle tener pensamientos positivos. Para ayudarlo a mantenerse positivo, intente encontrar nuevas actividades y comuníquese con sus seres queridos para obtener el apoyo que necesitará durante este momento difícil.

*Cuídese: trate de animarse a realizar actividades que disfrute. Tómese un tiempo para relajarse, hacer ejercicio y pasar el rato con sus seres queridos para ayudarlo a lidiar con su situación y mantenerse motivado.

*Comparta sus sentimientos con sus seres queridos: los seres queridos juegan un papel importante cuando se trata de un divorcio. Su apoyo lo ayudará a superar este momento difícil. Recuerde, ellos están ahí para escucharte y apoyarte. Hable con personas en las que confía una vez que se sienta seguro. Escuche sus consejos.

*Busque ayuda profesional: la terapia lo ayudará a lidiar con sus emociones. Un terapeuta lo ayudará a concentrarse en los problemas que desea resolver y lo guiará para enfrentarlo. Un buen terapeuta también le ayudará a sentirse mejor a la hora de elegir el camino para seguir adelante con su vida.

*Deje que sus emociones fluyan: no se castigue pensando que ponerse emocional está mal y reprima sus emociones. Sea tan emocional como sea necesario. Le ayudará a superar este momento difícil y volver a su vida normal.

How to cope with divorce

For some couples, divorcing is one of the best decisions they can make for themselves and their families.

It also is one of the most painful decisions they can make.

It can take a long time to heal from a divorce. Still, this difficult period of life is something that can be overcome. If you are going through a divorce, try the following tips to help you go on with your life:

*Try to be positive: Going through a season of grief after a divorce is normal. But it should not keep you from thinking positive thoughts. To help you stay positive, try to find new activities and reach out to your loved ones for the support you will need during this difficult time.

*Take care of yourself: Try to encourage yourself to do activities you enjoy. Take some time to relax, exercise and hang out with loved ones to help you deal with your situation and stay motivated.

*Share your feelings with your loved ones: Loved ones play an important role when it comes to a divorce. Their support will help you get through this difficult time. Remember, they are there to listen to you and support you. Talk to people who you trust once you feel confident. Listen to their advice.

*Seek professional help: Therapy will help you deal with your emotions. A therapist will help you focus on the problems you want to solve and guide you in coping. A good therapist also will help you feel better about choosing the path to keep moving on with your life.

*Let your emotions flow: Do not punish yourself by thinking that getting emotional is wrong and holding in your emotions. Be as emotional as you need to be. It will help you get through this difficult time and get back to your normal life.