Help Wanted – Teacher

Word of Life Learning Center has an immediate opening for a 40 hour per week fulltime Toddler Teacher at our Preschool. The Toddler Teacher is responsible for the care, supervision and management of a class of six toddlers ages 12 months to 24 months. Hours are Monday – Friday 7:30am – 4:30 pm. Salary starts at $12 per hour.

Teacher Must Be Able To:

• Plan and conduct an effective child development program to meet the physical, social, emotional and intellectual needs of each child.

• Ensure the safety of children through constant supervision.

• Be nurturing, warm, patient, and love working with toddlers.

• Physically able to get on the floor, lift children and perform the job of a teacher of young children.

• Greettoddlersandtheirparents warmly and with enthusiasm each morning. Must be able to communicate well with parents.

• Implement the daily classroom schedule of Prayer, Devotion and “Abeka” Curriculum.

• Provide experiences that promote individual expression through conversation, play and creativity.

• Pass a background and fingerprint check as mandated by Missouri Child Care Services.

• WorkinaChristianenvironment and get along well with other teachers.