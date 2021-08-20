Voces Consulare: With Education, We All Advance!

By Alfonso Navarro-Bernachi

The Consulate of Mexico will participate from Monday, August 23 to Saturday, August 28 in the Binational Education Week (SBE in Spanish), with activities in Kansas City that seek to foster greater and better access to training and education opportunities for our communities in the United States.

Being aware of the diversity of interests and needs of our population, as well as its geographic location, the SBE2021 has a robust program thanks to the support of institutions located across our consular district: from Manhattan, Kansas to St. Louis, Missouri; Garden City, Kansas, and the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

Thus, we will present academic offers from Kansas State University and the University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC), and the adult education programs of our Plaza Comunitaria in St. Louis. There are also the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation computer courses in Spanish.

Joining this rich agenda of the SBE 2021 are: Guadalupe Centers Inc., Donelly College and Kansas City Kansas Community College, which are institutions with a long history in education and proximity to the community in our metropolitan area.

Being Kansas and Missouri home -sometimes temporary- to agricultural workers and their families, the Migrant Education Program will talk about its free educational services for this community, supplemented with information from the Consulate on the procedures for the revalidation of studies for children of school age returning to Mexico.

Those who attend the mobile consulate in Guymon, Oklahoma on Saturday 28, will be able to learn about the adult education opportunities available at Garden City Community College, headquarters of our Plaza Comunitaria in the southwest of our consular district, this being the only in person activity of the SBE 2021.

Consult the complete SBE 2021 calendar on our portal

http://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/kansascity and prepare your questions for each and every one of the informative sessions that will be streamed via Facebook Live. For more information write to the Community Affairs Department at imekan@sre.gob.mx.

Together with you and your family, we strengthen ourselves as a community with information and opportunities to access education, adult training, revalidation of studies, and confidence building with the support of partner organizations in Kansas, Missouri, and the Western half of Oklahoma.

We invite you to follow us during the fourth edition of the SBE 2021 on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter: We are @ConsulMexKan!

With the collaboration of Teresita Arcos Gassós

¡Con Educación Avanzamos Todos y Todas!

El Consulado de México participará del lunes 23 al sábado 28 de agosto en la Semana Binacional de Educación (SBE), con actividades desde Kansas City que buscan propiciar un mayor y mejor acceso a oportunidades de capacitación y educación a nuestras comunidades en Estados Unidos.

Reconociendo la diversidad de intereses y necesidades de nuestra población, así como su ubicación geográfica, la SBE 2021 tiene un programa robusto gracias al apoyo de instituciones ubicadas lo mismo en Manhattan, Kansas, que en St. Louis, Missouri; Garden City, Kansas, o la zona metropolitana de Kansas City.

Así, presentaremos ofertas académicas de Kansas State University y de University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC), o los programas de educación para adultos de nuestra Plaza Comunitaria en St. Louis. Están también los cursos de computación en español de Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

Se suman a la rica agenda de la SBE 2021: Guadalupe Centers Inc., Donelly College y Kansas City Kansas Community College, instituciones de larga trayectoria en materia de educación y cercanía comunitaria en nuestra área metropolitana.

Siendo Kansas y Missouri hogar –algunas veces temporal- de personas trabajadoras agrícolas y sus familias, el Programa de Educación Migrante hablará de sus servicios educativos gratuitos para dicha comunidad, complementándose con información de su Consulado sobre los trámites de revalidación de estudios para niñez en edad escolar en retorno a México.

Quienes asistan el sábado 28 al consulado móvil en Guymon, Oklahoma, podrán enterarse de las oportunidades de educación para adultos disponibles en Garden City Community College, sede de nuestra Plaza Comunitaria en el suroeste de nuestro distrito consular, siendo ésta la única actividad presencial de la SBE 2021.

Consulte el calendario completo de la SBE en nuestro portal http://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/kansascity y prepare sus preguntas para todas las sesiones informativas que se difundirán vía Facebook Live. Para más información escriba a imekan@sre.gob.mx del área de Asuntos Comunitarios.

Junto con usted y su familia nos fortalecemos como comunidad con información y oportunidades de acceso a educación, capacitación para adultos, revalidación de estudios y construcción de confianza con apoyo de organizaciones aliadas en Kansas, Missouri y el oeste de Oklahoma.

¡Le invitamos a seguirnos durante la cuarta edición de la SBE 2021 en Facebook, YouTube, Instagram y Twitter: Somos @ConsulMexKan!

*Con la colaboración de Teresita Arcos Gassós