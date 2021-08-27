CDC recomienda vacuna de refuerzo contra el COVID-19

By Chara

Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés) recomiendan que las personas reciban una inyección de refuerzo de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 ocho meses después de recibir su segunda dosis de la vacuna Pfizer o Moderna.

Según los CDC, las personas que tienen un mayor riesgo de contraer COVID serán las primeras en recibir una dosis de refuerzo. Incluyen proveedores de atención médica, residentes de instalaciones a largo plazo y adultos mayores.

CDC también afirma que es probable que las personas que recibieron la vacuna de Johnson & Johnson de una sola inyección también necesiten una vacuna de refuerzo.

Se recomiendan vacunas de refuerzo para prevenir enfermedades graves, hospitalizaciones y muertes causadas por la variante Delta del COVID-19. La variante Delta es más del doble de contagiosa que las variantes anteriores.

Según los CDC, los pacientes infectados con la variante Delta tienen más probabilidades de ser hospitalizados si no están vacunados que los pacientes infectados con Alfa o las cepas originales del virus.

Algunas estrategias que se están implementando para tratar de reducir la propagación de la variante Delta en Estados Unidos incluyen el uso de máscaras en interiores y el uso de desinfectante para manos, junto con vacunas iniciales y de refuerzo. Los investigadores han descubierto que las vacunas contra el COVID-19 autorizadas en Estados Unidos son eficaces para reducir el riesgo de enfermedad grave.

CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shot

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

According to the CDC, people who are at higher risk of getting COVID will be the first ones to receive a booster dose. They include health care providers, residents of long-term facilities and older adults.

The CDC claims it is likely that people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster shot, too.

Booster shots are being recommended to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous variants.

According to the CDC, patients who are infected with the Delta variant are more likely to be hospitalized if they are not vaccinated than patients infected with Alpha or the original virus strains.

Some strategies being implemented to try to reduce the spreading of the Delta variant in America include the use of masks indoors and the use of hand sanitizer, along with initial and booster shot vaccinations. Researchers have found that COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are effective in reducing the risk of severe disease.