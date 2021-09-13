“Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” exhibit arrives in KCMO

By Chara

A national traveling exhibit exploring the history of Latinos in baseball has arrived in the Kansas City area.

“Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” opened Aug. 21 at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. It will run through Nov. 14.

Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with the National Museum of American History and with support from the Cordoba Corp. and Linda Alvarado, the exhibit’s examination of Latinos in baseball ranges from community teams to Major League Baseball. The exhibit also is designed to show how the game can bring people of different backgrounds together.

“This exhibition is important because it shows that Latinos and Latinas have been contributors to ‘America’s Game,’ which in the past endeavored to keep them out of the game or at least segregate them to their own leagues, (and) have become a cultural phenomenon in the game of baseball,” said Dr. Gene Chavez, resident historian of the Kansas City Museum, who also was involved in organizing the exhibit.

In connection with the exhibit, former Afro-Cuban professional baseball player Pedro Sierra will be interviewed by Chavez Sept. 23 via a live stream interview on the Kansas City Museum’s Facebook page. In addition, Topeka native Mike Torres will appear in an interview on a date to be determined on the museum’s Facebook page.

Admission to “Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” is free. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

Una exhibición itinerante nacional que explora la historia de los latinos en el béisbol ha llegado al área de Kansas City.

“¡Pleibol! En los Barrios y las Grandes Ligas” se inauguró el 21 de agosto en el Museo de Béisbol de las Ligas Negras en Kansas City, Missouri. Estará en exhibición hasta el 14 de noviembre.

Organizada por el Servicio de Exhibiciones Itinerantes de la Institución Smithsonian, en colaboración con el Museo Nacional de Historia Estadounidense y con el apoyo de Cordoba Corp. y Linda Alvarado, la historia de los latinos en el béisbol de la exhibición abarca desde equipos comunitarios hasta Grandes Ligas. La exhibición también está diseñada para mostrar cómo el juego puede unir a personas de diferentes orígenes.

“Esta exhibición es importante porque muestra que los latinos y las latinas han contribuido al ‘Juego Americano’, que en el pasado se esforzó por mantenerlos fuera del juego o al menos segregarlos a sus propias ligas, (y) se han convertido en un fenómeno en el juego del béisbol”, dijo el Dr. Gene Chávez, historiador residente del Museo de Kansas City, quien también participó en la organización de la exhibición.

En relación con la exhibición, el ex jugador de béisbol profesional afrocubano Pedro Sierra será entrevistado por Chávez el 23 de septiembre a través de una transmisión en vivo en la página de Facebook del Kansas City Museum. Además, Mike Torres, nativo de Topeka, aparecerá en una entrevista en una fecha que se determinará en la página de Facebook del museo.

La admisión a “Pleibol! En Barrios y Grandes Ligas” es gratis. La exhibición está abierta de 10 a.m. a 5 p.m. de martes a domingo.

