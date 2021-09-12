By Angie Baldelomar

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kansas City area artist Vania Soto saw an opportunity to reinvent her way of doing art.

Before the pandemic, Soto had been doing murals. But it was 2020 when her mural business took off.

“Last year, I had a lot more work because of COVID-19,” she said. “It’s easier to make murals because it allows for social distancing and it’s outdoors, so it was one of my best years as a muralist.”

A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, Soto is another artist who sat down with Dos Mundos to discuss her experience as a working artist during the pandemic as part of ArtsKC’s campaign #WhoNeedsArt. One of the biggest changes the pandemic brought was trying to sell Soto’s paintings online, instead of through exhibitions at galleries.

“It was harder to try to sell original paintings because they are usually sold when people are in front of (the paintings),” she said. “When people see it in person, they can see the texture and feel more drawn to it, so they are more compelled to buy it.”

For Soto, art is the most powerful language.

“(Art) is the most valuable because it transcends languages, so it’s the most important (way) of communicating,” she said. “It’s the most powerful thing that a community could have, especially on the streets.”

Before the pandemic, Soto offered painting and drawing classes for children and adults. She is starting to offer classes again. She offers free drawing and painting classes for ages 10-16 Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kansas.

Soto also is working on curating an art show for the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College Art Gallery to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Called “Cultura,” the exhibition will feature work from artists from all levels and will open on Sept. 6 and will close on Oct. 14.

“I want to invite all of our community (to come) not only to appreciate the types of art, but to learn that there are artists making paintings out of our stories,” she said.

For more information on Soto’s classes and upcoming projects, visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vaniasot0/.

Soto comparte cómo la pandemia afectó su trabajo como artista

Cuando llegó la pandemia de coronavirus, la artista del área de Kansas City, Vania Soto, vio la oportunidad de reinventar su forma de hacer arte.

Antes de la pandemia, Soto había estado haciendo murales. Pero era 2020 cuando despegó su negocio de murales.

“El año pasado, tuve mucho más trabajo debido a COVID-19”, dijo. “Es más fácil hacer murales porque permite el distanciamiento social y es al aire libre, así que fue uno de mis mejores años como muralista”.

Soto, originaria de Chihuahua, México, es otra artista que se sentó con Dos Mundos para hablar sobre su experiencia como artista en activo durante la pandemia como parte de la campaña de ArtsKC, #WhoNeedsArt. Uno de los mayores cambios que trajo la pandemia fue intentar vender las pinturas de Soto en línea, en lugar de a través de exposiciones en galerías.

“Fue más difícil tratar de vender pinturas originales porque generalmente se venden cuando la gente está frente a (las pinturas)”, dijo. “Cuando las personas lo ven en persona, pueden ver la textura y sentirse más atraídos por ella, por lo que se sienten más llamados a comprarlo”.

Para Soto, el arte es el lenguaje más poderoso.

“(El arte) es lo más valioso porque trasciende los idiomas, por lo que es la (forma) más importante de comunicarse”, dijo. “Es lo más poderoso que puede tener una comunidad, especialmente en las calles”.

Antes de la pandemia, Soto ofrecía clases de pintura y dibujo para niños y adultos. Está comenzando a ofrecer clases nuevamente. Ofrece clases gratuitas de dibujo y pintura para niños de 10 a 16 los miércoles y sábados en la Liga Atlética de la Policía en Kansas City, Kansas.

Soto también está trabajando en la organización de una exhibición de arte para la Galería de Arte del Kansas City, Kansas, Community College para celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana. Llamada “Cultura”, la exposición contará con obras de artistas de todos los niveles y se abrirá el 6 de septiembre y se cerrará el 14 de octubre.

“Quiero invitar a toda nuestra comunidad (a venir) no sólo a apreciar los tipos de arte, sino a aprender que hay artistas que hacen pinturas a partir de nuestras historias”, dijo.

Para obtener más información sobre las clases de Soto y los próximos proyectos, visite su página de Facebook en https://www.facebook.com/vaniasot0/.