Voces Consulares: Ver con claridad

Las sonrisas podían adivinarse debajo del cubrebocas de estudiantes de primaria que recibieron exámenes de la vista y lentes en días pasados en Kansas City.

Eran algunos de los 400 beneficiarios de la clínica One Sight y del programa Score 1 For Health de la Universidad de Kansas City (KCU), entre ellos 25 niñas y niños que tuvieron acceso inmediato a exámenes de la vista y lentes a través de referencia de la Ventanilla de Salud del consulado de México.

La clínica es una de las casi dos mil realizadas por One Sight desde 1988, cuando una iniciativa para donar –justo- 25 pares de anteojos dio paso a su misión para erradicar la crisis por problemas de la vista en el mundo, donde una de cada siete personas carece de acceso a atención optométrica.

Para la niñez es un asunto vital, pues 80 por ciento de lo que aprenden se procesa de manera visual. Aun así, se estima que uno de cada cuatro estudiantes en Estados Unidos tiene un problema de vista no diagnosticado que afecta su capacidad para ver y aprender en la escuela.

Score 1 for Health provee diagnósticos médicos gratuitos para niñez en edad escolar con necesidades, incluyendo residentes de zonas urbanas con bajos ingresos. La clínica para exámenes de la vista como la realizada del 11 al 15 de octubre es parte de su labor.

Visité la clínica el viernes 15 y observé el esmerado trabajo de especialistas, voluntarios y profesionales.

Los equipos y métodos de diagnóstico son impresionantes, pero el momento más emocionante es elegir armazón para los lentes, como constaté junto con el presidente de KCU, Marc Hahn, y la directora de Score 1 for Health, Annette Campbell.

Diseños especiales, tonalidades y contornos variados, algunos con chispas y brillos, otros en colores sólidos.

Cada niño o niña se prueba uno o más hasta encontrar el de su agrado, sin presión de que mamá o papá estén de acuerdo con el precio, y de ahí a la máquina que ensambla los lentes… y listo. Concluye la visita a la clínica. A ver con claridad con lentes nuevos.

Pasa la voz

La agudeza visual puede cambiar luego de un periodo de crecimiento, por lo que se sugiere realizar exámenes anuales que incluyen diversas pruebas. Para más información llame a la Ventanilla de Salud (816) 556-0800 x 728 o síganos en Facebook @ConsulMexKan.

To see clearly

Smiles could be guessed under the face masks of elementary school students who received eye exams and glasses in Kansas City days ago.

They were some of the 400 benefitted by the One Sight clinic and the Score 1 For Health program of the Kansas City University (KCU), including 25 girls and boys who had immediate access to eye exams and glasses through a referral from the Window for Health Services of the Mexican Consulate.

The clinic is one of almost two thousand carried out by One Sight since 1988, when an initiative to donate -precisely- 25 pairs of eyeglasses gave way to its mission to eradicate the vision care crisis in the world, where one in seven people lack access to eye care.

For children it is a vital issue as 80% of what they learn is visually processed, yet one in four students in the U.S. has an undiagnosed vision problem affecting their ability to see and learn in school.

Score 1 for Health provides free medical screenings for school-age children in need, including low-income residents in urban areas. The clinic for eye exams like the one held from October 11 to 15 is part of their work.

I toured the clinic on Friday the 15th and I observed the careful work of specialists, volunteers and professionals.

The diagnostic equipment and methods are impressive, but the most exciting moment is choosing eyeglass frames, as I found with KCU President Marc Hahn and Score 1 for Health Director Annette Campbell.

Special designs, arrays of hues and contours, some with sparkles and glitter, others in solid colors.

Each child tries on one or more until they find the one they like, without pressure from mom or dad to agree on the price, and from there to the machine that assembles the lenses … and done. The visit to the clinic concludes. Now to see clearly with new lenses.

Spread the word

Vision can change after a period of growth, so annual exams that include various tests are suggested. For more information call the Window for Health at (816) 556-0800 x 728 or follow us on Facebook @ConsulMexKan.