Artista del área cumple un sueño

Kenny Aviles, Hector Perez and Edgar Carrum.

Héctor Trinidad Pérez-Sevilla, residente del área de Kansas City, hizo realidad uno de sus sueños cuando fue elegido por Kenny y los Eléctricos, una de sus bandas favoritas, para crear la portada de su nuevo disco.

Saltó ante la oportunidad porque la música de la banda lo había ayudado a superar los episodios de depresión.

“Siempre he sido fan de Kenny y los Eléctricos”, dijo Pérez-Sevilla. “Solía pintar y escuchar su música. Ella (la líder Kenny Avilés) estaba a miles de kilómetros de distancia, pero me ayudó cuando me sentía mal y ni siquiera lo sabía”.

Pérez-Sevilla y Avilés se conocieron durante la pandemia del coronavirus. La vio a través de transmisiones en vivo en Facebook.

“Empecé a hablar con Kenny y su esposo Edgar”, dijo. “Les hablé de mis pinturas y de mi estudio. Le dije que tenía fotos de todas mis ‘chicas’ (cantantes favoritas) y luego me pidió que le enviara fotos de mi arte”.

Avilés amó el arte de Pérez-Sevilla y le pidió que pintara el arte para el último disco de la banda.

“Honestamente pensé que no iba a suceder, pero un día, Kenny y su esposo me llamaron y me dijeron que estaban listos”, recordó. “Hablamos sobre la idea, creé un boceto y les encantó”.

El disco, llamado “Su Majestad”, celebra los 40 años de Kenny y los Eléctricos.

“Siempre le agradeceré a Kenny, porque por más loco que parezca, hay cosas simples que ayudan a las personas cuando están pasando por una situación difícil”, dijo Pérez-Sevilla. “Para mí, la música ha sido un salvavidas, una inspiración; y Kenny, sin saberlo, ha estado allí para mí. Escuchar su música era como terapia para mí”.

Después de que Pérez-Sevilla terminó la obra de arte, lo invitaron a la Ciudad de México para la fiesta de lanzamiento.

“Mi mamá estaba pasando por diferentes problemas de salud y no estaba seguro de si iba a poder hacerlo, pero … (al final) sucedió y viajé a la Ciudad de México”, dijo.

Pérez-Sevilla también se llevó el cuadro original y se lo dio a Avilés.

“Fue un sueño hecho realidad”, dijo. “Nunca pensé que iba a suceder. Este viaje superó todas las expectativas que tenía. Conocí a Kenny y su esposo Edgar en persona, conocí a mucha gente y llegué a ser parte de la historia de una de mis cantantes favoritas”.

Durante su visita a la Ciudad de México, Pérez-Sevilla asistió a varios eventos, dijo. Asistió a un concierto de Kenny y los Eléctricos y tuvo la oportunidad de salir con ellos a comer y visitar lugares.

“No puedo creerlo”, dijo. “Fue un sueño hecho realidad y no puedo … (expresar) lo emocionado que estaba”.

Él anima a las personas que atraviesan tiempos difíciles a buscar ayuda y nunca dejar de soñar.

“La vida y Dios siempre te sorprenden”, dijo. “Verás la luz del sol en algún momento. Si te sientes triste o deprimido, nunca dejes de soñar y siempre busca ayuda, incluso en las cosas que te gusta hacer”.

Para ver más obras de arte de Pérez-Sevilla, síguelo en Facebook e Instagram visitando @hector25g.

Luis Merlo, Kenny Aviles, Hector Perez and Edgar Carrum.

Area artist fulfills a dream

By Chara

Recently, Kansas City area resident Hector Trinidad Perez-Sevilla made one of his dreams come true.

Perez-Sevilla was selected by Kenny y los Electricos, one of his favorite bands, to create record artwork. He jumped at the opportunity because of the way the band’s music had helped him through bouts of depression.

“I always have been a fan of Kenny y los Electricos,” Perez-Sevilla said. “I used to paint and listen to her music. She (frontperson Kenny Aviles) was thousands of kilometers far away, but she helped me when I was feeling down and she didn’t even know it.”

Perez-Sevilla and Aviles got to know each other during the coronavirus pandemic. He saw her through livestreams on Facebook.

“I started talking to Kenny and her husband Edgar,” he said. “I told them about my paintings and my studio. I told her that I have pictures of all my ‘girls’ (favorite singers), and then, she asked me to send her pictures of my art.”

Aviles loved Perez-Sevilla’s art and asked him to paint the art for the band’s latest record.

“I honestly thought that it wasn’t going to happen, but one day, Kenny and her husband called me and told me they were ready,” he recalled. “We talked about the idea, I created a sketch and they loved it.”

The record, called “Su Majestad” (“Your Majesty”), celebrates 40 years of Kenny y los Electricos.

“I will always thank Kenny, because as crazy as it sounds, there are simple things that help people when they are going through a difficult situation,” Perez-Sevilla said. “For me, music has been a lifesaver, an inspiration; and Kenny – without knowing it – was there in my life. Listening to her music was like therapy for me.”

After Perez-Sevilla finished the artwork, he got invited to Mexico City for the launch party.

“My mom was going through different health issues and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to make, but … (in) the end, it happened and I traveled to Mexico City,” Perez-Sevilla said.

Perez-Sevilla also took the original painting with him and gave it to Aviles.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “I never thought it was going to happen. This trip exceeded all the expectations I had. I got to know Kenny and her husband Edgar in person, I got to know a lot of people and I got to be part of the history of one of my favorite singers.”

During his visit to Mexico City, Perez-Sevilla attended several events, he said. He attended a Kenny y los Electricos concert and had the opportunity to go out with them to eat and visit places.

“I can’t even believe it,” Perez-Sevilla said. “It was a dream come true and I just couldn’t … (express) how excited I was.”

Perez encourages people who are going through rough times to seek help and never stop dreaming.

“Life and God always surprise you,” he said. “You will see the light of the sun at some point. If you feel sad or depressed, never stop dreaming and always look for help, even in the things that you like to do.”

To see more of Perez-Sevilla’s artwork, follow him on Facebook and Instagram by visiting @hector25g.