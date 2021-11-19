Caravana migrante se dirige a Estados Unidos

Una nueva caravana migrante está tratando de entrar a Estados Unidos.

Según múltiples informes de noticias, alrededor de 1,000 migrantes, en su mayoría mujeres y niños, viajan por México. Según los informes, esperan reunirse con otras caravanas para formar una caravana más grande con un total de 10,000 personas.

“No vamos a la Ciudad de México”, dijo Ireneo Mujica, un activista que lidera la caravana, citado por BorderReport.com. “Ahora vamos (a) la frontera norte. Por eso, hago un llamado a todos nuestros pares migrantes en Tapachula, en Coatzacoalcos, en Tabasco, en Acayuca a que se reúnan el día 18 de este mes”.

El jueves (18 de noviembre), el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, el primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, y el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, programaron una reunión para discutir múltiples temas, incluida la pandemia del COVID-19, el cambio climático y la inmigración.

“Durante la cumbre, Estados Unidos, México y Canadá reafirmarán sus fuertes lazos e integración, al mismo tiempo que trazarán un nuevo camino para la colaboración para poner fin a la pandemia del COVID-19 y promover la seguridad sanitaria; competitividad y crecimiento equitativo, que incluya el cambio climático; y una visión regional para la migración”, dijo la Casa Blanca en un comunicado.

El gobierno mexicano ha sido cuestionado sobre cómo las autoridades han estado tratando a los inmigrantes en el país. Durante su conferencia de prensa matutina, López Obrador dijo que México ha mostrado solidaridad con los inmigrantes.

Ken Salazar, embajador de Estados Unidos, dijo que los gobiernos de México y Estados Unidos trabajarán juntos para prevenir el abuso de inmigrantes. Además, Salazar culpó a los organizadores por ganar dinero y aprovecharse de los inmigrantes.

“En realidad, lo que están haciendo es (asegurarse de que) el dinero vaya a los traficantes y delincuentes”, dijo Salazar según la agencia France-Presse.

La respuesta a estas declaraciones llegó en un video de las redes sociales de Mujica.

“Este es mi embajador de billetera”, dijo. “No tengo nada. Ninguna organización está ganando millones (con la situación). ¿La agencia, su agencia de inteligencia, no le está diciendo que ni siquiera puedo comprar tortillas? ¿Dónde está? ¿En qué mundo vive?”

En los últimos días, la Guardia Nacional Mexicana ha bloqueado carreteras para detener a los inmigrantes. Sin embargo, continúan su viaje.

Migrant caravan headed toward U.S.

By Chara

A new migrant caravan is trying to enter the United States.

According to multiple news reports, around 1,000 migrants – mostly women and children – are traveling through Mexico. They reportedly expect to meet up with other caravans to form a larger caravan totaling 10,000 people.

“We are not going to Mexico City,” Ireneo Muijca, an activist who is leading the caravan, was quoted by BorderReport.com as saying. “We are now going (to) the northern border. For that reason, I am calling on all our migrant peers in Tapachula, in Coatzacoalcos, in Tabasco, in Acayuca to gather on the 18th of this month.”

On Thursday (Nov. 18), U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have scheduled a meeting to discuss multiple topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and immigration.

“During the summit, the United States, Mexico and Canada will reaffirm their strong ties and integration while also charting a new path for collaboration on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing health security; competitiveness and equitable growth, to include climate change; and a regional vision for migration,” the White House said in a statement.

The Mexican government has been questioned about how authorities have been treating immigrants in the country. During his morning press conference, Lopez Obrador said Mexico has shown solidarity with the immigrants.

Ken Salazar, a U.S. ambassador, said the Mexican and U.S. governments will work together to prevent the abuse of immigrants. In addition, Salazar blamed organizers for making money and taking advantage of immigrants.

“In reality, what they’re doing is (ensuring that) money goes to traffickers and criminals,” Salazar was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying.

A response to Salazar’s statements came in a social media video from Mujica.

“This is my wallet ambassador,” she said. “I have nothing. No organization is making millions (off the situation). The agency, your intelligence agency, is not telling you that I can’t even buy tortillas? Where are you? In which world do you live?”

In recent days, the Mexican National Guard has blocked highways to stop the immigrants. However, they continue their journey.