Ayude a prevenir la propagación del COVID-19 durante la temporada navideña

Todos pueden hacer su parte para ayudar a prevenir la propagación del COVID-19 durante la ajetreada temporada navideña. Si bien todos estamos ansiosos por pasar tiempo con amigos y familiares, existen algunas pautas básicas que el Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado (UGPHD, por sus siglas en inglés) recomienda para que todos podamos ayudar a frenar la propagación de este virus en nuestras comunidades:

*Vacúnese. Los niños y adultos de 5 años en adelante deben recibir una vacuna contra el COVID-19 lo antes posible. Las personas que son elegibles para las inyecciones de refuerzo deben aprovechar eso y vacunarse. Algunas personas con afecciones inmunodeprimidas específicas son elegibles para una tercera dosis de su vacuna original MÁS una inyección de refuerzo.

*Use una máscara. Las máscaras ayudan a que todas las reuniones sean más seguras, especialmente en interiores. Utilice siempre la máscara de forma adecuada, cubriendo la boca y la nariz cuando vaya de compras navideñas, en interiores o cuando sirva alimentos.

*Si el clima lo permite, las reuniones al aire libre son más seguras que las reuniones en el interior, porque el COVID se propaga más fácilmente en el interior.

*Lávese siempre las manos antes de comer o servir alimentos.

*Es más seguro retrasar el viaje hasta que esté completamente vacunado. Algunos otros consejos de viaje:

-Verifique el estado de COVID-19 de su destino antes de viajar. Es posible que otros estados o gobiernos locales o territoriales tengan restricciones de viaje.

-Se requiere el uso de una máscara sobre la nariz y la boca en áreas interiores del transporte público, incluidos los aviones, y en interiores en los centros de transporte, incluidos los aeropuertos.

-No viaje si ha estado expuesto al COVID-19 o si está enfermo o si su prueba de COVID-19 es positiva.

-Si no está completamente vacunado y debe viajar, hágase la prueba antes y después de su viaje.

-Si usted o cualquier miembro de su grupo de viaje no está vacunado, evite las multitudes y manténgase al menos a 6 pies de distancia de cualquier persona que no esté en su grupo de viaje.

Las vacunas contra el COVID-19, que son gratuitas para cualquier persona que viva en el condado de Wyandotte de 5 años o más (incluidos refuerzos y terceras dosis para aquellos que son elegibles), están disponibles en el antiguo sitio de Kmart en 7836 State Avenue todos los miércoles a viernes de 10 a.m. a 6 p.m. A continuación se muestran los detalles:

*Los niños deben estar acompañados por un padre o tutor. Las enfermeras infantiles que tienen experiencia trabajando con niños pequeños están en el lugar para ayudar con las vacunas contra el COVID para los niños más pequeños.

*Las personas mayores de 18 años que vengan para recibir sus vacunas de refuerzo deben traer sus tarjetas de vacunación. Obtenga más información sobre la elegibilidad para los refuerzos de COVID-19 aquí: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

Las vacunas contra el COVID-19 gratuitas también están disponibles para personas mayores de 12 años en el edificio del Departamento de Salud Pública de UG en 619 Ann Avenue, los lunes y martes por la mañana, sólo con cita previa. Llame al 913-573-8855 para programar una cita.

Puede encontrar más información y consejos de viaje en el sitio web de los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades en cdc.gov. Si tiene preguntas sobre las vacunas contra el COVID-19 (ya sea para niños, sobre vacunas de refuerzo o terceras dosis), llame al 3-1-1 o visite WycoVaccines.org. O hable con su proveedor de atención médica sobre sus opciones.

Calendario de la comunidad

Aquí hay detalles sobre las pruebas de COVID-19 y los eventos de vacunación que se avecinan en todo el condado de Wyandotte. Tenga en cuenta: Las vacunas contra el COVID-19 en los eventos a continuación son para personas mayores de 12 años.

*Jueves 18 de noviembre: JUNTOS organizará una clínica de vacunación para el COVID-19 y un sorteo de alimentos en la Iglesia de San Patricio, ubicada en 1086 N. 94th Street en KCK. El evento se desarrolla a partir de las 5 p.m. hasta las 8 p.m.

*Sábado 20 de noviembre:

-El Grupo de Trabajo de Equidad en la Salud del UGPHD organizará una clínica de vacunación y un obsequio de alimentos en el Centro Comunitario Beatrice L. Lee de 9:30 a.m. a 11:30 a.m. El centro está ubicado en 1310 N 10th Street en KCK.

-La Iglesia New Bethel está organizando un evento “Celebre la vida y la buena salud” desde el mediodía hasta las 2 p.m. El evento, ubicado en 745 Walker Avenue en KCK, presenta una despensa de alimentos y un obsequio de suministros para el hogar. Otros recursos de salud estarán disponibles en el Grupo de trabajo sobre equidad en la salud del condado de Wyandotte.

*Lunes 22 de noviembre: El UGPHD organizará una clínica de vacunación y un sorteo de alimentos en la escuela secundaria Carl Bruce, ubicada en 2100 N 18th Street en KCK, a partir de las 4 p.m. hasta las 7 p.m.

Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread During Busy Holiday Season

Everyone can do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the busy holiday season. While we’re all eager to spend time with friends and family, there are some basic guidelines that the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) recommends so that we can all help curb the spread of this virus in our communities:

*Get vaccinated. Children and adults ages 5 and up should get a COVID-19 as soon as possible. People who are eligible for booster shots should take advantage of that and get their boosters. Some people with specific immunocompromised conditions are eligible for a third dose of their original vaccine PLUS a booster shot.

*Wear a mask. Masks help make all gatherings safer, especially when indoors. Always wear your mask properly, covering both mouth and nose when holiday shopping, in any indoor settings or when serving food.

*Weather permitting, outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings, because COVID spreads more easily indoors.

*Always wash your hands before eating or serving food.

*It’s safest to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated. Some other travel tips:

-Check your destination’s COVID-19 status before traveling. Other states, or local or territorial governments may have travel restrictions in place.

-Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required in indoor areas of public transportation, including airplanes, and indoors in U.S. transportation hubs, including airports.

-Do not travel if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or if you’re sick or if you test positive for COVID-19.

-If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, get tested both before and after your trip.

-If you or any member of your traveling party is not vaccinated, avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone not in your traveling party.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone living in Wyandotte County ages 5 and over (including boosters and third doses for those who are eligible) are available at the former Kmart site at 7836 State Avenue every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are details:

*Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pediatric nurses who have experience working with young children are on site to help with COVID vaccinations for younger children.

*People ages 18 and older coming in for their booster shots should bring their vaccination cards. Find out more about eligibility for COVID-19 boosters here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for people ages 12 and older at the UG Public Health Department building at 619 Ann Avenue, on Monday and Tuesday mornings, by appointment only. Call 913-573-8855 to set up an appointment.

You can find more travel tips and information at the Centers for Disease Control website at cdc.gov. For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines (whether for children, about booster shots or third doses) call 3-1-1 or visit WycoVaccines.org. Or talk with your health care provider about your options.

Community Calendar

Here are details about COVID-19 testing and vaccination events coming up throughout Wyandotte County. Please note: COVID-19 vaccinations at the events below are for people ages 12 and older.

*Thursday, November 18: JUNTOS will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and food giveaway at St. Patrick’s Church, located at 1086 N. 94th Street in KCK. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*Saturday, November 20: