Ayude a prevenir la propagación del COVID-19 durante la temporada navideña

Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread During Busy Holiday Season
Everyone can do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the busy holiday season. While we’re all eager to spend time with friends and family, there are some basic guidelines that the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) recommends so that we can all help curb the spread of this virus in our communities:
*Get vaccinated. Children and adults ages 5 and up should get a COVID-19 as soon as possible. People who are eligible for booster shots should take advantage of that and get their boosters. Some people with specific immunocompromised conditions are eligible for a third dose of their original vaccine PLUS a booster shot.
*Wear a mask. Masks help make all gatherings safer, especially when indoors. Always wear your mask properly, covering both mouth and nose when holiday shopping, in any indoor settings or when serving food.
*Weather permitting, outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings, because COVID spreads more easily indoors.
*Always wash your hands before eating or serving food.
*It’s safest to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated. Some other travel tips:
-Check your destination’s COVID-19 status before traveling. Other states, or local or territorial governments may have travel restrictions in place.
-Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required in indoor areas of public transportation, including airplanes, and indoors in U.S. transportation hubs, including airports.
-Do not travel if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or if you’re sick or if you test positive for COVID-19.
-If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, get tested both before and after your trip.
-If you or any member of your traveling party is not vaccinated, avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone not in your traveling party.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone living in Wyandotte County ages 5 and over (including boosters and third doses for those who are eligible) are available at the former Kmart site at 7836 State Avenue every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are details:
*Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pediatric nurses who have experience working with young children are on site to help with COVID vaccinations for younger children.
*People ages 18 and older coming in for their booster shots should bring their vaccination cards. Find out more about eligibility for COVID-19 boosters here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for people ages 12 and older at the UG Public Health Department building at 619 Ann Avenue, on Monday and Tuesday mornings, by appointment only. Call 913-573-8855 to set up an appointment.
You can find more travel tips and information at the Centers for Disease Control website at cdc.gov. For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines (whether for children, about booster shots or third doses) call 3-1-1 or visit WycoVaccines.org. Or talk with your health care provider about your options.
Community Calendar
Here are details about COVID-19 testing and vaccination events coming up throughout Wyandotte County. Please note: COVID-19 vaccinations at the events below are for people ages 12 and older.
*Thursday, November 18: JUNTOS will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and food giveaway at St. Patrick’s Church, located at 1086 N. 94th Street in KCK. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
*Saturday, November 20:
- The UGPHD Health Equity Task Force will host a vaccination clinic and food giveaway at the Beatrice L. Lee Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The center is located at 1310 N 10th Street in KCK.
-The New Bethel Church is hosting a “Celebrate Life and Good Health” event from noon to 2 p.m. The event, located at 745 Walker Avenue in KCK, features a drive-up food pantry and household supplies giveaway. Other health resources will be available from the Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force.
*Monday, November 22: The UGPHD will host a vaccination clinic and food giveaway at Carl Bruce Middle School, located at 2100 N 18th Street in KCK, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.