Hablando con la abogada Jessica Piedra : ¡Confia en un equipo eficiente!

Obtener beneficios de inmigración puede ser lento y frustrante. La oficina legal de Jessica Piedra tiene un equipo de más de 30 profesionales que trabajan juntos para que su caso migratorio se presente en un mes. Cada uno de los miembros de nuestro equipo realiza tareas especiales que, combinadas, hacen un sistema eficiente.

Puede iniciar su caso con solo llamar a nuestra línea y programar una cita con uno de nuestros abogados. Nos aseguraremos de tener toda su información antes de su consulta, para que podamos hacer que este proceso sea lo más sencillo posible.

Trabajamos con dos tipos de métodos de consulta, EN OFICINA y a través de una LLAMADA TELEFÓNICA, por lo que no importa si no vives en Kansas City, llevamos clientes de todos los Estados Unidos Te enviamos los documentos para iniciar tu caso dentro de las 24 horas y puede comenzar inmediatamente o cuando esté listo. Trabajaremos con usted para recopilar la información y los documentos de su caso. Puede traerlos a nuestra oficina o por correo electrónico, por lo que la mayoría de las veces puede presentar su caso sin tener que venir a nuestra oficina.

En el Despacho de Jessica Piedra tenemos muchos trabajadores encargados de dar seguimiento a todos nuestros clientes para actualizarlos con sus casos, pero puede llamarnos en cualquier momento de 9 am a 8 pm para solicitar información sobre cómo va su caso y cuáles son los siguientes pasos.

Nos especializamos en ayudar a inmigrantes en situaciones difíciles de todo el mundo a obtener sus tarjetas verdes, ciudadanía, visas U y permisos de trabajo a través de una variedad de procesos acompañándolos de principio a fin, para que puedan vivir y trabajar legalmente en los EE. UU. con sus familias.

Entonces, ¿está listo para comenzar su caso de inmigración? En la oficina legal de Jessica Piedra estamos listos para ayudarle con su caso. ¡Llámanos al 816-895-6363!

Efficient Teamwork Gets Your Case Filed!

Obtaining immigration benefits can be slow and frustrating. The Law Office of Jessica Piedra has a team of over 30 professionals who work together to get your immigration-related case filed within a month. Each one of our team members perform special tasks that, when combined, make an efficient system.

You can start your case by just calling our line and setting an appointment with one of our lawyers. We will make sure we have all your information before your consultation, so we can make this process as smooth as possible.

We work with two types of consultation methods, IN OFFICE and through a PHONE CALL, so it won’t matter if you don’t live in Kansas City, we take clients from all over the U.S. We send you the documents to start your case within 24 hours and can start immediately or when you are ready. We will work with you on gathering the information and documents for your case. You can bring these by our office or via email, so most of the time you can get your case filed without coming to our office.

In the Law Office of Jessica Piedra we have many workers in charge of following up with all of our clients to update them with their cases, but you can call us anytime from 9 am to 8 pm to request information on how your case is going and what are the next steps.

We specialize in helping immigrants in difficult situations from all over the world to get their Green Cards, Citizenship, U visas, and Work Permits through a variety of processes walking with them from beginning to end, so they can legally live and work in the U.S. with their families.

Are you ready then to start your immigration case, then? We at the Law Office of Jessica Piedra are ready to help you out with your case. Give us a call at 816-895-6363!