Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 48 • 12/02/21 – 12/08/21

In this issue

• “El Cascanueces” vuelve al Kauffman Center

• Sánchez se une a Flatland como reportera senior

• OMS advierte que omicron, nueva variante del COVID, presenta un riesgo “muy alto”

Share:

More Posts

México es la otra migra

By Jorge Ramos En México nos quejamos y protestamos, con razón, cuando maltratan a los inmigrantes mexicanos en Estados Unidos. Pero miembros de la Guardia

Llega Dos Mundos Radio a KC

Reyes Media Group launches Dos Mundos radio stationBy Roberta PardoDos Mundos has a sister radio station.Officially launched on Aug. 2, Dos Mundos Radio KCZZ 1480

Related Posts

Cheatham wins OPKS Ward 2 seat

Cheatham es electa para el puesto Ward 2 de OPKS La campaña de Melissa Cheatham terminó cuando ganó el puesto del Distrito 2 del Concejo

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1701 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper