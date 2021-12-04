Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 48 • 12/02/21 – 12/08/21

In this issue
• “El Cascanueces” vuelve al Kauffman Center
• Sánchez se une a Flatland como reportera senior
• OMS advierte que omicron, nueva variante del COVID, presenta un riesgo “muy alto”
By Jorge Ramos En México nos quejamos y protestamos, con razón, cuando maltratan a los inmigrantes mexicanos en Estados Unidos. Pero miembros de la Guardia
The commemoration of Cinco de Mayo in Kansas City has had a special meaning this year, with the presentation of the Ohtli award to the
Desde que era joven, una de las principales prioridades de Manuel Abarca IV ha sido ayudar a la comunidad latina del área de Kansas City,
Reyes Media Group launches Dos Mundos radio stationBy Roberta PardoDos Mundos has a sister radio station.Officially launched on Aug. 2, Dos Mundos Radio KCZZ 1480
By Chara For anyone who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 and is wondering about booster shot eligibility, there is an answer: It depends.According to the
By Chara As part of our series on how students and school staff are being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dos Mundos recently talked to
By Tere Siqueira Dr. Anthony Gutierrez is filling a new position with CenterWell Midtown on East Armour Boulevard.Recently, the bilingual internist joined as a staff
Cheatham es electa para el puesto Ward 2 de OPKS La campaña de Melissa Cheatham terminó cuando ganó el puesto del Distrito 2 del Concejo