The Nutcracker returns to Kauffman Center

Story by Chara and photo by Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3

The Nutcracker is back.

Starting Friday (Dec. 3), the Christmas-themed ballet with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will run through Dec. 24 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre at The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I am so excited to be returning to the Muriel Kauffman Theatre, presenting our wonderful, vibrant production of ‘The Nutcracker’ after a year’s hiatus,” said Devon Carney, Kansas City Ballet artistic director. “It brings me so much hope and inspiration to see this vital annual holiday tradition come back to life. It means the world to me to see the joy and sparkle in the eyes of our audiences, as they are transported to a whimsical winter wonderland and a beautiful land of sweets, full of scrumptious treats and surprises. This historic return to the stage is one giant, encouraging leap forward towards an ever-brightening future.”

The cast includes Cuban-born dancer Amaya Rodriguez, who talked with Dos Mundos about the production.

“Being part of ‘The Nutcracker’ is something very special,” Rodriguez said. “It is something expected for children and adults. I always get myself ready and try to give my best.”

Rodriguez, who had two babies, said her biggest challenge was to recover from giving birth to dance again.

“It took me a lot of sacrifice and effort, but I love what I do,” she said.

Preparing for the ballet “was difficult and challenging,” Rodriguez said.

“It keeps me motivated to maintain a high level as a ballerina,” she said.

This production “is one of the most beautiful performances,” Rodriguez said.

“You will love Devon Carney’s version,” she assured.

People who wish to attend “The Nutcracker” will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, along with proper identification. Negative test results will not be accepted. Masks will be required.

For tickets, call (816) 931-8993 or visit www.kcballet.org.

“El Cascanueces” vuelve al Kauffman Center

El Cascanueces está de vuelta.

A partir del viernes (3 de diciembre), el ballet de temática navideña con música de Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky se extenderá hasta el 24 de diciembre en el Muriel Kauffman Theatre en el Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts en Kansas City, Missouri.

“Estoy muy emocionado de regresar al Muriel Kauffman Theatre, presentando nuestra maravillosa y vibrante producción de ‘El Cascanueces’ después de un paréntesis de un año”, dijo Devon Carney, director artístico del Kansas City Ballet. “Me da mucha esperanza e inspiración ver cómo esta vital tradición festiva anual vuelve a la vida. Significa muchísimo para mí ver la alegría y el brillo en los ojos de nuestro público, mientras se transportan a un caprichoso país de las maravillas invernal y a una hermosa tierra de dulces, llena de deliciosas golosinas y sorpresas. Este histórico regreso a los escenarios es un paso gigante, alentador hacia un futuro cada vez más brillante”.

El elenco incluye a la bailarina de origen cubano Amaya Rodríguez, quien conversó con Dos Mundos sobre la producción.

“Ser parte de ‘El Cascanueces’ es algo muy especial”, dijo Rodríguez. “Es algo esperado por niños y adultos. Siempre me preparo y trato de dar lo mejor de mí”.

Rodríguez, quien tuvo dos bebés, dijo que su mayor desafío era recuperarse de dar a luz para volver a bailar.

“Me costó mucho sacrificio y esfuerzo, pero me encanta lo que hago”, dijo.

Prepararse para el ballet “fue difícil y desafiante”, dijo Rodríguez.

“Me mantiene motivada para mantener un alto nivel como bailarina”, dijo.

Esta producción “es una de las actuaciones más hermosas”, dijo Rodríguez.

“Les encantará la versión de Devon Carney”, aseguró.

Las personas que deseen asistir a “El Cascanueces” deberán mostrar prueba de vacunación completa, junto con la identificación adecuada. No se aceptarán resultados de prueba negativos. Se requerirán máscaras.

Para boletos, llame al (816) 931-8993 o visite www.kcballet.org.