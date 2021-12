Area offers many Christmas-themed events

Commentary by Tere Siqueira

It is Christmastime again.

Across the Kansas City area and elsewhere, families are decorating their homes and businesses with lights and bringing some much-needed holiday cheer. They also are attending Christmas-themed events.

If you are looking to go out to celebrate the holidays, fortunately, there are plenty of area options. They include the following:

*The Soul of Santa: Organized by The Soul of Santa Do Good Foundation, this event brings a full lineup of holiday cheer to Kansas City, Missouri’s 18th & Vine neighborhood, including a tree-lighting ceremony, community breakfast, toy giveaway and a concert at the historic Gem Theater. This year, an expanded celebration includes a second weekend of events at the Shops on Blue Parkway. The event opens Friday-Saturday (Dec. 3-4) and concludes Dec. 10-11.

*Crown Center: The Kansas City, Missouri, shopping center is gearing up for a festive holiday season, complete with some of the city’s favorite traditions. The slate of activities at Crown Center includes the Ice Terrace, Santa’s Gingerbread Station and diverse concerts. Visit https://www.crowncenter.com to learn more details about each festivity.

*Holiday Light and Magic: This magical, mile-long, drive-thru display in Bonner Springs, Kansas, showcases mesmerizing holiday lights. The attraction, which opened Nov. 18, will run into the new year. Tour slots are available 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. All proceeds benefit Unified Government Parks. Tickets are $20, plus taxes/fees, per standard vehicle.

*Holiday Reflections at Union Station: The Christmas experience fills Union Station’s massive Grand Plaza and features sky-reaching lights, dozens of decorated trees, forest friends and giant, floating mirrored ornaments. Besides enjoying the light display, kids can ride the historic Jones Store Train. Tickets are $5.

*Kansas City Aquarium: The aquarium will shimmer with winter holiday spirit in December with the Sea of Lights experience, the only underwater light spectacular in Kansas City. Additionally, the Kansas City Aquarium will feature “Scuba Claus Dive” shows on select days and times. The experience is included with general admission tickets.

Eventos con temas navideños para el área

Es Navidad de nuevo.

En todo el área de Kansas City y en otros lugares, las familias están decorando sus hogares y negocios con luces y aportando la alegría navideña que tanto necesitan. Las personas también comienzan el ritual de asisitir a eventos con temas navideños.

Si está buscando salir a celebrar las fiestas, afortunadamente, hay muchas opciones en la zona. Entre ellas se encuentran las siguientes: