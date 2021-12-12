Soto professes experiencing Our Lady of Guadalupe miracle

By Chara

Wyandotte County, Kansas, resident Patricia Soto claims to have experienced a miracle from Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Soto, who has worshiped Our Lady of Guadalupe since childhood, said the miracle took place after her marriage at age 35.

“I had a miscarriage, and after that, I had a lot of difficulties trying to get pregnant,” she said.

Soto asked Our Lady of Guadalupe for help.

“I remember I told my husband, ‘Let’s go and ask Our Lady of Guadalupe; let’s ask her to send me … the right people and help us out,’” she said.

Soto and her husband went to church and left some flowers for Our Lady of Guadalupe. After that, she received a phone call, she said.

“A person I know told me to go to see a traditional healer,” Soto said. “The traditional healer helped me out and I got pregnant.”

Soto received confirmation of her pregnancy from her doctor.

“I was very happy and I told my husband, ‘We should thank Our Lady of Guadalupe,’” she said. “My pregnancy was a high-risk pregnancy, so I asked Our Lady of Guadalupe to keep me and my baby safe. I told her, if my baby was born healthy, I was gonna name her Guadalupe in her honor.”

During her pregnancy, Soto had no complications. She had her baby, named Samantha Guadalupe.

“When I had my baby, I felt I was blessed,” Soto said. “Our Lady of Guadalupe sent me my baby girl. I lost my husband three years ago, and my daughter has been my companion.”

Soto still worships Our Lady of Guadalupe, attending her novenas and praying to her every day, she said.

“I just want to tell everyone to trust her,” Soto said.

Soto profesa experimentar el milagro de la Virgen de Guadalupe

Patricia Soto, residente del condado de Wyandotte, Kansas, afirma haber experimentado un milagro de la Virgen de Guadalupe.

Soto, quien ha adorado a la Virgen de Guadalupe desde la infancia, dijo que el milagro ocurrió después de su matrimonio a los 35 años.

“Tuve un aborto espontáneo y, después de eso, tuve muchas dificultades para tratar de quedar embarazada”, dijo.

Soto pidió ayuda a la Virgen de Guadalupe.

“Recuerdo que le dije a mi esposo: ‘Vamos a preguntarle a la Virgen de Guadalupe; Pidámosle que me envíe … las personas adecuadas y nos ayude’”, dijo.

Soto y su esposo fueron a la iglesia y dejaron algunas flores para Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. Después de eso, recibió una llamada telefónica.

“Una persona que conozco me dijo que fuera a ver a un curandero”, dijo. “El curandero me ayudó y me quedé embarazada”.

Soto recibió la confirmación de su embarazo por parte de su médico.

“Estaba muy feliz y le dije a mi esposo, ‘Deberíamos agradecer a la Virgen de Guadalupe’”, dijo. “Mi embarazo fue un embarazo de alto riesgo, así que le pedí a la Virgen que nos mantuviera a salvo a mí y a mi bebé. Le dije que si mi bebé nacía sano, la llamaría Guadalupe en su honor”.

Durante su embarazo, Soto no tuvo complicaciones. Tuvo su bebé, a quien le puso Samantha Guadalupe.

“Cuando tuve a mi bebé, me sentí bendecida”, dijo Soto. “La Virgen de Guadalupe me envió a mi bebé. Perdí a mi esposo hace tres años y mi hija ha sido mi compañera”.

Soto todavía adora a la Virgen de Guadalupe, asiste a sus novenas y le reza todos los días, dijo.

“Solo quiero decirles a todos que confíen en ella”, dijo.