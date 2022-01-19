How Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Should Market to Current Customers

By Jessica Larson – SolopreneurJournal.com

Customer retention is essential. Not only does it cost five times more to secure a new customer, but the successful sales rate for an existing customer is as high as 70%. On the other hand, it’s a lowly 5% to 20% for new customers. The importance is clear: you must market to your current customers. Here are two surefire methods to ensure you’re prioritizing your loyal base.

Adapt to Meet Your Customer’s Needs and Wants

Retaining customers starts with keeping them happy. And the best way to do that is to meet (and even exceed) their needs. Make use of your social media presence to keep your finger on the pulse of your customers. Engage with them on posts. Invite them to complete surveys, and learn their ideas from the source.

If your business ships goods to customers, build in free shipping. Start by studying the three major shippers. From there, determine which choice is the most valuable for your business. USPS is the cheapest option. However, FedEx specializes in fast, trackable shipping.

The money saved by maximizing your shipping can be passed along as free shipping to your customers. And customers love free shipping.

You also have to be ready to adapt to the customers themselves. Many businesses had to adjust to new COVID-19 laws every week during the pandemic. Some businesses changed their business models to continue meeting their customers’ needs.

Taco Naco in Overland Park, Kansas, adapted to meet the unique situation. They shifted from their pop-up catering service to selling premade salsa, margarita mixes, and other products. And now, they’ve opened a stand-alone restaurant after weathering the COVID-19 storm—all by focusing on providing their products to the customers.

In other words, they did anything to meet the customers’ needs.

Keep Up With Changing Times

Let’s face it: times are tough everywhere. Many customers are still feeling the weight of the pandemic. Businesses that empathize with their customers will create powerful connections. And those connections will keep customers coming back. Consider offering installment plans for purchases. For those rebuilding their credit, installment plans can help them buy the items they need. As well, installment plans allow a business to secure a sale that might otherwise have walked out.

Still, sometimes you need to connect with your customers personally. Today, everyone is on their phone. Consider marketing your brand through social media. During and after the pandemic, TikTok has exploded and offers great marketing potential.

TikTok and other platforms allow you to reach a larger audience. Word of mouth is nice, but the internet is larger and faster. Your customers are already using social media. You must join and become skilled to stay relevant with your customers.

Marketing to your current customers is as simple as listening to their needs. Connect with them across as many channels as you can. Be sure to stay technologically relevant. And always remember: when you don’t focus on your current customers, you cost yourself business.

Cómo los propietarios de pequeñas empresas y emprendedores deberían retener a los clientes actuales

La retención de clientes es fundamental. No sólo cuesta cinco veces más asegurar un nuevo cliente, sino que la tasa de ventas exitosa para un cliente existente es de hasta el 70%. Por otro lado, es un mínimo del 5% al 20% para los nuevos clientes. La importancia es clara: debe atender a sus clientes actuales. Aquí hay dos métodos infalibles para asegurarse de que está dando prioridad a su base leal.

Adáptese para satisfacer las necesidades y deseos de su cliente

Retener a los clientes comienza por mantenerlos felices. Y la mejor manera de hacerlo es satisfacer (e incluso superar) sus necesidades. Haga uso de su presencia en las redes sociales para estar al tanto de sus clientes. Interactúe con ellos en las publicaciones. Invítelos a completar encuestas y aprenda sus ideas de la fuente.

Si su empresa envía productos a los clientes, incorpore el envío gratuito. Empiece por estudiar los tres principales transportistas. A partir de ahí, determine qué opción es la más valiosa para su negocio. USPS es la opción más barata. Sin embargo, FedEx se especializa en envíos rápidos y rastreables.

El dinero que se ahorra al maximizar su envío se puede transferir como envío gratuito a sus clientes. Y a los clientes les encanta el envío gratuito.

También tienes que estar preparado para adaptarte a los propios clientes. Muchas empresas tuvieron que adaptarse a las nuevas leyes COVID-19 todas las semanas durante la pandemia. Algunas empresas cambiaron sus modelos comerciales para seguir satisfaciendo las necesidades de sus clientes.

Taco Naco en Overland Park, Kansas, se adaptó a la situación única. Pasaron de su servicio de catering emergente a vender salsa prefabricada, mezclas de margarita y otros productos. Y ahora, abrieron un restaurante independiente después de capear la tormenta COVID-19, todo enfocándose en brindar sus productos a los clientes.

En otras palabras, hicieron cualquier cosa para satisfacer las necesidades de los clientes.

Manténgase al día con los tiempos cambiantes

Seamos realistas: los tiempos son difíciles en todas partes. Muchos clientes todavía sienten el peso de la pandemia. Las empresas que sienten empatía por sus clientes crearán conexiones poderosas. Y esas conexiones harán que los clientes vuelvan. Considere ofrecer planes de pago a plazos para las compras. Para aquellos que están reconstruyendo su crédito, los planes de pago a plazos pueden ayudarlos a comprar los artículos que necesitan. Además, los planes de pago a plazos permiten que una empresa asegure una venta que, de otro modo, podría haberse cancelado.

Aún así, a veces necesita conectarse personalmente con sus clientes. Hoy, todos están en su teléfono. Considere comercializar su marca a través de las redes sociales. Durante y después de la pandemia, TikTok se ha disparado y ofrece un gran potencial de marketing.

TikTok y otras plataformas le permiten llegar a una audiencia más amplia. El boca a boca es bueno, pero Internet es más grande y más rápido. Tus clientes ya están usando las redes sociales. Debe unirse y adquirir habilidades para seguir siendo relevante con sus clientes.

Comercializar a sus clientes actuales es tan simple como escuchar sus necesidades. Conéctese con ellos a través de tantos canales como pueda. Asegúrese de mantener la relevancia tecnológica. Y recuerde siempre: cuando no se concentra en sus clientes actuales, se genera un costo para usted mismo.