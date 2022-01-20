Chiefs-Bills rematch is set

Story by Chara and photo cortesy by Jason Hannah/ Kansas City Chiefs

With their 42-21 victory over Pittsburgh Sunday night (Jan. 16) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs have their eyes on Buffalo – their opponents in the second round of the AFC playoffs.

The Bills and Chiefs will face off at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday (Jan. 23) at Arrowhead. The teams met in January 2021 in the AFC championship game, with the Chiefs winning 38-24 to advance to Super Bowl LV. They met again Oct. 10, 2021, at Arrowhead, with the Bills trouncing the Chiefs 38-20 in regular-season play.

Buffalo (12-6) set up the rematch by thumping New England 47-17 Jan. 15 at Highmark Stadium. As The Sporting News and other media outlets reported, the Bills scored on all seven of their possessions, never punting, committing a turnover or attempting a field goal – a first for any NFL team.

The Chiefs (13-5) reached the playoffs by overcoming a 3-4 start and winning the AFC West. In winning nine of their last 10 regular-season games, they went from allowing 29 points per game in the first seven games and ranking last in the NFL defensively to ranking first the last 10 regular-season games, allowing 16 points per game.

Kansas City then secured the win over Pittsburgh by overcoming a 0-0 first quarter and a 7-0 second-quarter deficit. After that, the offense seemed unstoppable. Starting with the second quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II led the Chiefs on six straight touchdown drives, throwing 5 TD passes in 10 minutes, 30 seconds of game time.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Chiefs have a 65% chance of defeating the Bills.

Sunday’s winner will play the winner between Tennessee and Cincinnati for the AFC title. Tennessee (12-5) and Cincinnati (11-7) are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 22) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee, seeded first, had a first-round bye. Cincinnati advanced with a 29-16 first-round win Jan. 15 over visiting Las Vegas.

Cincinnati and Tennessee each defeated Kansas City during the regular season.

La revancha entre los Chiefs y los Bills está lista

Con su victoria por 42-21 sobre Pittsburgh el domingo por la noche (16 de enero) en el GEHA Field del Arrowhead Stadium en los libros, los Kansas City Chiefs tienen sus ojos puestos en Buffalo, sus oponentes en la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la AFC.

Los Bills y los Chiefs se enfrentarán a las 5:30 p.m. este domingo (23 de enero) en Arrowhead. Los equipos se enfrentaron en enero de 2021 en el juego de campeonato de la AFC, con los Chiefs ganando 38-24 para avanzar al Super Bowl LV. Se encontraron nuevamente el 10 de octubre de 2021 en Arrowhead, con los Bills derrotando a los Chiefs 38-20 en la temporada regular.

Buffalo (12-6) preparó la revancha al derrotar a New England 47-17 el 15 de enero en el Highmark Stadium. Como informaron The Sporting News y otros medios de comunicación, los Bills anotaron en sus siete posesiones, nunca despejaron, cometieron una pérdida de balón ni intentaron un gol de campo, una novedad para cualquier equipo de la NFL.

Los Chiefs (13-5) llegaron a los playoffs al superar un inicio de 3-4 y ganar la AFC Oeste. Al ganar nueve de sus últimos 10 juegos de temporada regular, pasaron de permitir 29 puntos por juego en los primeros siete juegos y clasificarse en el último lugar defensivo de la NFL a ocupar el primer lugar en los últimos 10 juegos de temporada regular, permitiendo 16 puntos por juego.

Kansas City luego aseguró la victoria sobre Pittsburgh al superar un primer cuarto de 0-0 y un déficit de 7-0 en el segundo cuarto. Después de eso, la ofensiva parecía imparable. Comenzando con el segundo cuarto, el mariscal de campo Patrick Mahomes II lideró a los Chiefs en seis series consecutivas de touchdown, lanzando 5 pases de TD en 10 minutos, 30 segundos de tiempo de juego.

Según FiveThirtyEight.com, los Chiefs tienen un 65% de posibilidades de derrotar a los Bills.

El ganador del domingo jugará contra el ganador entre Tennessee y Cincinnati por el título de la AFC. Tennessee (12-5) y Cincinnati (11-7) están programados para enfrentarse a las 3:30 p.m. el sábado (22 de enero) en el Estadio Nissan.

Tennessee, primer sembrado, descansó en la primera ronda. Cincinnati avanzó con una victoria de 29-16 en la primera ronda el 15 de enero sobre el visitante Las Vegas.

Cincinnati y Tennessee derrotaron cada uno a Kansas City durante la temporada regular.