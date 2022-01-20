Valdez-Dempsey enjoys rewards of mentoring

By Tere Siqueira

Of the duties in Amarilis Valdez-Dempsey’s professional life, perhaps the most rewarding is one she has fulfilled for more than 20 years: mentoring.

“Mentoring is very rewarding,” said Valdez-Dempsey, Bank of America vice president of global information security. “I love it when a mentee gets the coveted job or gets accepted at the college/program of their choice. It gives me a sense of pride because it shows the mentee grasped the learning experience and put what they learned into practice.”

A mentor might represent multiple things to a mentee, said Valdez-Dempsey, who also is vice chair of the Greater Kansas City Hispanic Collaborative, the organization responsible for programs such as KC BizFest, Latinos of Tomorrow, Young Latino Professionals and Comida. Essential factors for a mentor is to be interested in the mentee’s development and a willingness to work with the mentee on a development plan, she said.

A potential mentor and mentee can tell if they are the right fit for each other if the conversation flows, they can work together to set goals, the mentee is achieving them and there is a mutual enthusiasm about mentoring sessions, Valdez-Dempsey said.

Valdez-Dempsey credits her professional achievements to working with mentors, along with her own hard work, perseverance and willingness to accept new challenges and opportunities.

“I learned from past mentors that you don’t grow if you remain stagnant in the same place,” the vice president said. “I have taken opportunities I knew nothing about because of the challenge and opportunity to learn/do something new.”

Of all the mentors Valdez-Dempsey’s had, Carol Gast and Renee Veazey were her favorites, she said. During her time working at Sprint, both taught her skills that included how to grow and mature professionally and mentally, she said. They also taught her the importance of respecting herself and others, the values of delivering quality work and recognizing opportunities, and navigating in an international space.

According to Valdez-Dempsey, Kansas City area Hispanics seeking mentors have plenty of ways to find one. Latinos of Tomorrow just launched a program for high school and college students. In addition, Young Latino Professionals provides mentoring at the professional level. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City and some employers also offer mentoring programs.

It is important to continue utilizing those programs, the longtime mentor suggested.

“We need not just to prepare our students but also ourselves to help lead into the future,” she said. “One great way to do that is to leverage resources that are out there. If you are interested in being a mentor … (or) being mentored and don’t know whom to call, reach out to LOTS, YLP or the Hispanic Chamber, and they can provide support/guidance.”

Amarilis Valdez-Dempsey disfruta las recompensas que le da ser mentora

De los deberes en la vida profesional de Amarilis Valdez-Dempsey, quizás el más gratificante es uno que ha cumplido durante más de 20 años: mentorías.

“Ser una mentora es muy gratificante”, dijo Valdez-Dempsey, vicepresidente de seguridad de la información global de Bank of America. “Me encanta cuando un aprendiz consigue el trabajo codiciado o es aceptado en la universidad/programa de su elección. Me da una sensación de orgullo porque muestra que el aprendiz captó la experiencia de aprendizaje y puso en práctica lo que aprendió”.

Un mentor puede representar varias cosas para un aprendiz, dijo Valdez-Dempsey, quien también es vicepresidente de Greater Kansas City Hispanic Collaborative, la organización responsable de programas como KC BizFest, Latinos of Tomorrow, Young Latino Professionals y Comida. Los factores esenciales para un mentor son estar interesado en el desarrollo del aprendiz y estar dispuesto a trabajar con el aprendiz en un plan de desarrollo, dijo.

Valdez-Dempsey explico que un mentor potencial y un aprendiz pueden saber si encajan bien el uno con el otro si la conversación fluye, pueden trabajar juntos para establecer objetivos, el aprendiz los está logrando y existe un entusiasmo mutuo por las sesiones de tutoría.

Valdez-Dempsey atribuye sus logros profesionales al trabajo con mentores, junto con su propio trabajo duro, perseverancia y disposición para aceptar nuevos desafíos y oportunidades.

“Aprendí de mentores anteriores que no creces si te quedas estancado en el mismo lugar”, dijo la vicepresidente. “He aprovechado oportunidades de las que no sabía nada debido al desafío y la oportunidad de aprender/hacer algo nuevo”.

De todos los mentores que tuvo Valdez-Dempsey, Carol Gast y Renee Veazey fueron sus favoritas. Mencionó que durante el tiempo que trabajó en Sprint, ambos le enseñaron habilidades que incluían cómo crecer y madurar profesional y mentalmente. También le enseñaron la importancia de respetarse a sí misma y a los demás, los valores de entregar un trabajo de calidad y reconocer oportunidades, y navegar en un espacio internacional.

Según Valdez-Dempsey, los hispanos del área de Kansas City que buscan mentores tienen muchas maneras de encontrar uno. Latinos of Tomorrow acaba de lanzar un programa para estudiantes de secundaria y universitarios. Además, Young Latino Professionals brinda tutoría a nivel profesional. De la misma manera, la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Greater Kansas City y algunos empleadores también ofrecen programas de tutoría.

Es importante continuar utilizando esos programas, sugirió la experimentada mentora.

“No solo necesitamos preparar a nuestros estudiantes, sino también a nosotros mismos para ayudar a liderar hacia el futuro”, dijo. “Una excelente manera de hacerlo es aprovechar los recursos que existen. Si está interesado en ser mentor… o tener uno y no sabe a quién llamar, comuníquese con LOTS, YLP o la Cámara Hispana, y ellos pueden brindarle apoyo/orientación”.