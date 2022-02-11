Preventing teen dating violence

February is the month of love. It’s given over to celebrating love in all its glorious forms. There’s the mutual familial affection shared by parents and children and children and siblings; the romantic appeal of two people for one another; the platonic fondness and goodwill enjoyed with friends; the amity and caring for animal and plant life, strangers and God, known as agape; and finally, is self-esteem, in other words, self-love — each individual’s appraisal of her/his own worth. The love informing these relationships rounds out life and satisfies our basic human need for meaningful connections and deserves a month-long dedication.

It’s true that, while February’s time-honored epithet is “The Month of Love,” it also bears 13 commemorative designations. One of those is Teen Dating Violence Awareness.

One in eight high school students reported abuse or violence in a dating relationship in the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and only nine percent of teenagers in an abusive relationship seek help, according to U.S. Justice Department data. Teen dating violence among 12-to-18-year-olds can take many forms, including stalking and/or physically, psychologically, economically and/or sexually abusing a current or former romantic partner.

The Rose Brooks Center is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing teen dating violence using various forms of media to raise awareness, educate and provide support and resources. The domestic violence shelter initiated a school-based violence prevention program for teens experiencing violence at home or in relationships. During the 2020-2021 school year, Project SAFE staff served 1,067 students, Rose Brooks reported.

The Center set up a webpage (rosebrooks.org/tdvam). There are warning signs for parents to recognize that their teen may be in an abusive relationship and tips for how to help. This can be downloaded and copied. There’s a 10-minute video addressing the signs of abuse, along with resources and suggestions for planning outreach activities and using social media platforms to help raise awareness.

Through the millennia, love has animated February festivities. It offers an invitation to review with impressionable young people not only what healthy expressions of love are, but as importantly, what healthy expressions of love are not.

As the Rose Brooks Center succinctly asserts, “Everyone deserves a relationship that is healthy, safe and supportive.”

Prevención de la violencia en el noviazgo adolescente

Febrero es el mes del amor. Se dedica a celebrar el amor en todas sus formas gloriosas. Está el afecto familiar mutuo compartido por padres e hijos e hijos y hermanos; el atractivo romántico de dos personas el uno para el otro; el cariño platónico y la buena voluntad que se disfruta con los amigos; la amistad y el cuidado de la vida animal y vegetal, de los extraños y de Dios, conocida como ágape; y finalmente, es la autoestima, en otras palabras, el amor propio, la valoración de cada individuo de su propio valor. El amor que informa estas relaciones completa la vida y satisface nuestra necesidad humana básica de conexiones significativas y merece una dedicación de un mes.

Es cierto que, si bien el epíteto consagrado de febrero es “el mes del amor”, también lleva 13 designaciones conmemorativas. Uno de ellos es la concientización sobre la violencia en el noviazgo adolescente.

Uno de cada ocho estudiantes de secundaria reportó abuso o violencia en una relación de noviazgo en el último año, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, y sólo el nueve por ciento de los adolescentes en una relación abusiva busca ayuda, según datos del Departamento de Justicia. La violencia en el noviazgo adolescente entre jóvenes de 12 a 18 años puede tomar muchas formas, incluido el acecho y/o el abuso físico, psicológico, económico y/o sexual de una pareja romántica actual o anterior.

El Centro Rose Brooks está adoptando un enfoque integral para abordar la violencia en el noviazgo adolescente utilizando diversas formas de medios para crear conciencia, educar y brindar apoyo y recursos. El refugio de violencia doméstica inició un programa de prevención de violencia en la escuela para adolescentes que experimentan violencia en el hogar o en las relaciones. Durante el año escolar 2020-2021, el personal del Proyecto SAFE atendió a 1067 estudiantes, reportó el Rose Brooks.

El centro creó una página web (rosebrooks.org/tdvam). Hay señales de advertencia para que los padres reconozcan que su adolescente puede estar en una relación abusiva y consejos sobre cómo ayudar. Esto se puede descargar y copiar. Hay un video de 10 minutos que aborda las señales de abuso, junto con recursos y sugerencias para planificar actividades de divulgación y usar plataformas de redes sociales para ayudar a crear conciencia.

A través de los milenios, el amor ha animado las festividades de febrero. Ofrece una invitación a repasar con jóvenes impresionables no sólo cuáles son las expresiones saludables de amor, sino también, lo que es más importante, cuáles no son las expresiones saludables de amor.

Como afirma sucintamente el Centro Rose Brooks, “todos merecen una relación saludable, segura y de apoyo”.