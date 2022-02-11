By Tere Siqueira

Successful couple share their love story

For many people, Valentine’s Day is a day when they stress the importance of love.

Henry Vivar and Lilia Garcia are two such people.

To commemorate the Feb. 14 holiday and recognize the impact of love in the daily lives of many, Vivar and Garcia are sharing the story of their relationship with Dos Mundos.

Vivar and Garcia started their relationship as friends. They met through a friend and established a close bond over time.

Of many memorable moments, Vivar’s marriage proposal and their wedding remain two of the most significant, they agree.

“One of the most memorable things in my life is how Henry proposed,” Garcia said. “We both are fans of the soccer team (FC) Barcelona. On one of our trips to Europe, we went to … (El) Clasico, and Henry proposed there. This was very meaningful because it was in one of our favorite places in the world and one of the most important games … (for) our team.”

“I will never forget that day,” she added. “It was such a magical experience.”

But like other couples in stable relationships, not every moment has been smooth for Vivar and Garcia. Along the way, they have learned the lesson of how “to overcome the problems that exist in any marriage or relationship,” Vivar said.

“The most important thing has been to know how to handle those problems and to talk when something happens – talk about it and move forward together,” he said.

And like many couples, Vivar and Garcia are a dual-career couple. As a dual-career couple, Garcia and Vivar have succeeded at finding the right work-life balance to keep a healthy relationship.

The two work in the same field, Garcia said. Sometimes, their work schedules can get crazy, she acknowledged. Thus, they have had to learn to adapt and connect as a couple while finding time to get together and have fun.

“I think the most important thing is to balance work with our personal life,” Vivar said. “Before the pandemic, we both traveled a lot for work. Being in the same field made us understand that this was normal. Keeping constant communication is an important thing when we travel for work.”

As a couple who keep love alive in their relationship, Vivar and Garcia have some advice for other couples, based on the lessons they have learned. Partners must learn to communicate with each other – and to respect, understand and trust each other, they said.

Pareja exitosa comparte su historia de amor

Para muchas personas, el Día de San Valentín es un día en el que enfatizan la importancia del amor.

Henry Vivar y Lilia García son dos de esas personas.

Para conmemorar el feriado del 14 de febrero y reconocer el impacto del amor en la vida diaria de muchos, Vivar y García compartieron la historia de su relación con Dos Mundos.

Vivar y García iniciaron su relación como amigos. Se conocieron a través de un amigo en común y establecieron un estrecho vínculo con el tiempo.

Ambos coinciden en que de los muchos momentos memorables, la propuesta de matrimonio de Vivar y su boda siguen siendo dos de los más significativos.

“Una de las cosas más memorables de mi vida es cómo me propuso matrimonio Henry”, dijo García. “Los dos somos aficionados del equipo de fútbol (FC) Barcelona. En uno de nuestros viajes a Europa fuimos al Clásico y Henry me propuso matrimonio allí. Esto fue muy significativo porque fue en uno de nuestros lugares favoritos en el mundo y uno de los juegos más importantes para nuestro equipo”.

“Nunca olvidaré ese día”, agregó. “Fue una experiencia tan mágica”.

Pero al igual que otras parejas en relaciones estables, no todo ha sido fácil para Vivar y García. En el camino, han aprendido la lección de cómo “superar los problemas que existen en cualquier matrimonio o relación”, dijo Vivar.

“Lo más importante ha sido saber cómo manejar esos problemas y hablar cuando pasa algo, hablar sobre eso y avanzar juntos”, dijo.

Y como muchas otras, Vivar y García son una pareja de profesionistas. Como pareja de profesionistas, García y Vivar han logrado encontrar el equilibrio adecuado entre el trabajo y la vida para mantener una relación saludable.

Los dos trabajan en el mismo campo, dijo García. También reconoció que a veces sus horarios de trabajo pueden volverse locos. Así, han tenido que aprender a adaptarse y conectarse como pareja mientras encuentran tiempo para pasarla juntos y divertirse.

“Creo que lo más importante es equilibrar el trabajo con nuestra vida personal”, dijo Vivar. “Antes de la pandemia, ambos viajábamos mucho por trabajo. Estar en el mismo campo laboral nos hizo entender que esto era normal. Mantener una comunicación constante es algo importante cuando viajamos por trabajo”.

Como una pareja que mantiene vivo el amor en su relación, Vivar y García tienen algunos consejos basados ​​en las lecciones que han aprendido. Ellos dijeron que deben aprender a comunicarse entre sí, respetarse, comprenderse y confiar uno en el otro.