González apoya a la comunidad a través de la fe y el voluntariado

Gonzalez supports community through faith, volunteerism

By Tere Siqueira

Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s eight honorees is Cruz Gonzalez, a woman who guides her life by a faith-based identity and a sense of support for those needing it most.

Gonzalez, who cleans homes and volunteers, has had a strong instinct to protect others, she said. That same instinct led her to become a nurse for 15 years back in her native Mexico.

Gonzalez credits her mother for instilling in her the desire to help others. She also said the love, patience and sense of respect her mother passed on to her and her 12 siblings makes her the Latina she most admires.

“My mom was unique. … My mom taught us to help others since I was little,” she said. “In Mexico, my mom helped the poor a lot. They would knock on the door asking for food, and my mom was always willing to help. She would offer them a place to bathe, clothes and food. It was a seed my mom planted.”

As part of a group of consecrated lay people who support the Catholic-rooted Poor of Jesus Christ organization in its mission, Gonzalez has let that seed blossom.

Supported by donations, the Poor of Jesus Christ has been present in the United States for 10 years. It is based on the Catholic principle of charism, which describes loving Jesus through supporting the poor, Gonzalez said.

Founded by the Rev. Gilson Sobreiro and Sister Sierva, the Poor of Jesus Christ has several social support programs. Among them is a pastoral program focused on bringing resources to homeless people on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

With two established routes in Kansas and Missouri, the organization makes several fixed stops, offering prayers, hygiene products, food, clothing, blankets and equipment to protect the homeless from the cold. People look forward to the support the organization provides, Gonzalez said.

“They are very appreciative,” she said. “Their faces appeal to me. … Even though they are going through very tough situations, their faces show their humanity. You can feel their humility. It’s not about saying they can work. I think we each have our own story, and I thank God because he allows me to help the people he sends me.”

The Poor of Jesus Christ also organizes a dinner for them at Thanksgiving and Christmas, Gonzalez said. Usually, the dinner is held in the cafeteria of the Blessed Sacrament Church, where they are given gifts, and various events are held, she said.

Although Gonzalez has always been a Catholic, it was not until her arrival in the United States in 1991 with her husband and two daughters that she became more involved in the church, she said. Her relationship with the organization has connected her more with Jesus and the church, she said.

Gonzalez believes God gives her the strength to go out and help people.

Anyone is welcome to experience helping others with the Poor of Jesus Christ firsthand. It also is open to donations, which keep its mission alive, Gonzalez said.

To learn more about the Poor of Jesus Christ or make donations, visit https://www.sisterspoorofjesuschrist.com/.

“Let’s think through every action we take,” Gonzalez said. “Even if we are in a good situation now, we don’t know how we will be tomorrow. We should always be willing to help each other.”

González apoya a la comunidad a través de la fe y el voluntariado

Cada marzo, para honrar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las ocho homenajeadas de este año es Cruz González, una mujer que guía su vida por una identidad basada en la fe y un sentido de apoyo para quienes más lo necesitan.

González, que limpia casas y es voluntaria, ha tenido un fuerte instinto para proteger a los demás. Ese mismo instinto la llevó a convertirse en enfermera durante 15 años en su México natal.

González le da crédito a su madre por inculcarle el deseo de ayudar a los demás. También dijo que el amor, la paciencia y el sentido del respeto que su madre le transmitió a ella y a sus 12 hermanos la convierten en la latina que más admira.

“Mi mamá era única… mi mamá nos enseñó a ayudar a los demás desde que era pequeña”, dijo. “En México, mi mamá ayudó mucho a los pobres. Ellos tocaban a la puerta pidiendo comida y mi mamá siempre estaba dispuesta a ayudar. Ella les ofrecería un lugar para bañarse, ropa y comida. Fue una semilla que plantó mi mamá”.

González ha dejado que esa semilla florezca como parte de un grupo de laicos consagrados que apoyan a la organización de raíces católicas Pobres de Jesucristo en su misión.

Con el apoyo de donaciones, Pobres de Jesucristo están presentes en los Estados Unidos desde hace 10 años. González dijo que la fraternidad se basa en el principio católico del carisma, que describe amar a Jesús apoyando a los pobres.

Fundada por el Rev. Gilson Sobreiro y la Hermana Sierva, Pobres de Jesucristo cuenta con varios programas de apoyo social. Entre ellos se encuentra un programa pastoral enfocado en llevar recursos a personas sin hogar los martes y sábados.

Con dos rutas establecidas en Kansas y Missouri, la organización realiza varias paradas fijas, ofreciendo oraciones, productos de higiene, alimentos, ropa, frazadas y equipos para proteger del frío a los desamparados. La gente espera con ansias el apoyo que brinda la organización, dijo González.

“Son muy agradecidos”, dijo. “Sus caras me demuestran tanto … a pesar de que están pasando por situaciones muy difíciles, sus rostros muestran su humanidad. Puedes sentir su humildad. No se trata de decir que pueden trabajar. Creo que cada uno tenemos nuestra propia historia, y le doy gracias a Dios porque me permite ayudar a las personas que me envía”.

Los Pobres de Jesucristo también organizan una cena en Acción de Gracias y Navidad, dijo González. Por lo general, la cena se realiza en la cafetería de la Iglesia Santísimo Sacramento, donde se entregan obsequios y se realizan diversos eventos.

Aunque González siempre ha sido católica, no fue hasta su llegada a los Estados Unidos en 1991 con su esposo y sus dos hijas que se involucró más en la iglesia. Su relación con la organización la ha conectado más con Jesús y la iglesia, dijo.

González cree que Dios le da la fuerza para salir y ayudar a la gente.

Cualquiera es bienvenido a experimentar de primera mano ayudar a otros con Pobres de Jesucristo. La fraternidad también está abiertas a donaciones, que mantienen viva su misión, dijo González.

Para obtener más información sobre los Pobres de Jesucristo o hacer donaciones, visite https://www.sisterspoorofjesuschrist.com/.

“Pensemos en cada acción que tomamos”, dijo González. “Incluso si estamos en una buena situación ahora, no sabemos cómo estaremos mañana. Siempre debemos estar dispuestos a ayudarnos unos a otros”.