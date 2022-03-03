Wallace motivated to do more for community

By Chara

The work ethic, dedication and behind-the-scenes work Tania Wallace (Casas) does at Guadalupe Centers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, has drawn notice.

Those qualities helped Wallace get nominated to be part of Dos Mundos’ celebration of notable area women in observance of March as Women’s History Month.

“I feel humbled about this nomination because I feel like I could do more for my community,” Wallace said. “There are many other Latinas who I can think of that deserve this honor more than me, but to think that someone thought of me for this nomination makes me feel like I must be doing something right and motivates me to do even more. I would like to say thank you to whoever nominated me for this recognition, knowing that someone out there thinks I have made an impact in our community.”

Wallace’s journey to receiving her honor began in Mexico City, where she was born. She moved to Kansas City when she was 12 years old with her mother, father and younger brother. She attended Paseo Academy High School and graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. Eventually, she found her current job as a senior graphic designer at GCI.

Wallace’s role model during her life’s journey has been her mother, she said. She describes her mother as strong, brave and caring with a beautiful soul.

“Unfortunately, I lost her three years ago this April to leukemia,” she said. “Above all, she was the best mother who sacrificed herself to make her kids happy. She was always so proud of my brother’s and … (my) accomplishments and always told us to reach for our dreams. I am who I am because of her and I know she is cheering me on from heaven.”

Being Latina is a point of pride for Wallace. Self-described in part as helpful and friendly, she talks about her culture with everyone she meets, she said.

“I like to be social, as well caring and strong,” Wallace said.

In honor of March as Women’s History Month, Wallace advises women to pursue their goals.

“We are all beautiful, strong and smart,” she said. The world wouldn’t be the same without us women in it, so don’t ever think that you don’t matter.”

Wallace motivada a hacer más por la comunidad

La ética de trabajo, la dedicación y el trabajo detrás de escena que hace Tania Wallace (Casas) en Guadalupe Centers Inc. en Kansas City, Missouri, ha llamado la atención.

Esas cualidades ayudaron a que Wallace fuera nominada para ser parte de la celebración de Dos Mundos de mujeres notables del área en conmemoración de marzo como el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer.

“Me siento honrada por esta nominación porque siento que podría hacer más por mi comunidad”, dijo Wallace. “Hay muchas otras latinas en las que puedo pensar que merecen este honor más que yo, pero pensar que alguien pensó en mí para esta nominación me hace sentir que debo estar haciendo algo bien y me motiva a hacer aún más. Me gustaría agradecer a quienes me nominaron para este reconocimiento, sabiendo que alguien piensa que he tenido un impacto en nuestra comunidad”.

El viaje Wallace para recibir este honor comenzó en la Ciudad de México, donde nació. Se mudó a Kansas City cuando tenía 12 años con su madre, su padre y su hermano menor. Asistió a la escuela secundaria Paseo Academy y se graduó de la Universidad de Missouri-Kansas City con una licenciatura en artes liberales. Eventualmente, encontró su trabajo actual como diseñadora gráfica sénior en GCI.

Su modelo a seguir durante el viaje de su vida ha sido su madre, dijo. Ella describe a su madre como fuerte, valiente y cariñosa con un alma hermosa.

“Desafortunadamente, la perdí hace tres años este abril por leucemia”, dijo. “Sobre todo, fue la mejor madre que se sacrificó para hacer felices a sus hijos. Siempre estuvo muy orgullosa de los logros de mi hermano y… (los míos) y siempre nos decía que alcanzáramos nuestros sueños. Soy quien soy gracias a ella y sé que me está animando desde el cielo”.

Ser latina es un motivo de orgullo para Wallace. Se describe a sí misma en parte como servicial y amigable, habla sobre su cultura con todos los que conoce, dijo.

“Me gusta ser sociable, cariñosa y fuerte”, dijo Wallace.

En honor a marzo como el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Wallace aconseja a las mujeres que persigan sus metas.

“Todas somos hermosas, fuertes e inteligentes”, dijo. “El mundo no sería el mismo sin nosotras, las mujeres, así que nunca pienses que no importas”.